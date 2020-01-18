Michaela Heacox of Ruckersville was named to the Collegiate Choir at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina. Heacox is a sophomore majoring in elementary education.

Village School’s sixth-grade class held an all-school craft fair and donated $1000 to the Kindness Cafe, representing 20 percent of the fair’s proceeds.

Local residents have been inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Amalia Oswald of Charlottesville attends Virginia Commonwealth University, and Isabella Findley of Louisa attends Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

Gov. Ralph Northam reappointed Christine Appert of Charlottesville to the State Rehabilitation Board for the Blind and Vision Impaired. Appert is an instructor at the Curry School of Education at the University of Virginia.

From staff reports

