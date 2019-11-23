» Barbara Spellman, a professor of law and psychology at the University of Virginia School of Law, is named a recipient of the Women in Cognitive Science Leadership Award by the Psychonomic Society and Women in Cognitive Science.
» Elizabeth Nelson of Reva was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at The University of North Carolina at Greensboro. The society recognizes and promotes academic excellence in all fields of higher education.
» William Daly, a mathematics teacher in the Math, Engineering and Science Academy at Albemarle High School, received a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. The award is the highest award given by the U.S. government to kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers of mathematics and science, including computer science. Daly has been an educator for more than 28 years, teaching at Albemarle for the past 19 years and previously teaching at Fluvanna County High School.
» Mark Arrington, a teacher at Madison County High School, and Kimberly Gentry, a physical education teacher at Scottsville Elementary School, were named Teacher of the Year by the Virginia Association for Health and Physical Education, Recreation and Dance at its recent annual convention. Arrington, who also was elected president of the VAHPERD, was recognized for including wellness and career readiness in his Gen-Z education models.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.