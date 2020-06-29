Talent show voting ends Wednesday

Will the winner be Lora Kelley, The Thompson Family, Shannon Kane or Addison Brady? The final round of voting for “Charlottesville’s Got Talent” began at 10 a.m. Monday and will continue through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday at theparamount.net.

The winner will be announced at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Head to the website’s event page or the Paramount’s Facebook page and watch the finalists’ video submissions. Then, go to the event page and click on “Click Here to Vote” to cast your vote. The contestant who picks up the most votes will be the winner.

To vote, head to theparamount.net/event/paramount-presents-virtually-charlottesvilles-got-talent/. For information, email info@theparamount.net.

From staff reports

