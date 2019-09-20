CULPEPER — This land is your land, says James Madison’s Montpelier.
On Saturday evening, the estate of the fourth U.S. president will open its doors and send pyrotechnics aloft to celebrate its recent conservation of more than 1,900 acres of historic ground. The land has been set aside for all to enjoy, a presidential home news release stated.
Montpelier and the National Trust for Historic Preservation, in partnership with the Piedmont Environmental Council, put another 1,024 acres under permanent conservation easement. That brought the total of its protected land to 1,939 acres — more than two-thirds of the 2,650-acre property.
The move protects Montpelier’s agricultural resources, forest resources, scenic open space, wildlife habitat and historic landscapes and views.
In June, Montpelier and its partners announced that they had more than doubled the amount of land held in conservation easement at the presidential property.
On Saturday, visitors are invited to mark the achievement with free fun that starts at 6 p.m. aimed at the whole family. Montpelier is calling the event a "conservation celebration."
The evening’s options includes a woodland walk, music, food and beverages, a store discount, scenic views and a pop-and-crackle aerial display as the grand finale.
At 6 p.m., Allyson Whalley, Montpelier's curator of horticulture, will lead a twilight trail hike in the estate’s Landmark Forest. Those interested should meet in front of the house.
Or, from 6 to 8 p.m., listen to live music from Calvin Earl and enjoy food from Gordonsville’s BBQ Exchange, wine from Barboursville Vineyards and Virginia craft beers.
At 8 p.m., a fireworks show will play against a view of the Blue Ridge Mountains from the Madisons' front lawn.
Pets and outside alcohol are prohibited.
The estate’s address is 11350 Constitution Highway, Montpelier Station, VA 22957. For details, visit montpelier.org.
