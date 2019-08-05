Jill Trischman-Marks has been selected as the first executive director of the McIntire Botanical Garden.
Trischman-Marks, a practicing landscape architect with more than three decades of experience in design and construction of gardens and outdoor spaces, will step down from day-to-day operations of Jill Trischman-Marks Landscape Architects and take on her new duties on Sept. 1. As executive director, she will be responsible for development, expansion and programs and will report to the garden's board of directors.
Trischman-Marks, who was selected in a competitive national search process, already has a history of involvement with the McIntire Botanical Garden as vice president; a member of the board of directors; a member of its development committee; co-chair of the design committee; and chair of the RFP, selection and Ian Robertson Legacy committees.
She moved to Charlottesville in 1989 to pursue a graduate degree in landscape architecture at the University of Virginia. She will work from the garden's new offices at the Enterprise Center at 401 E. Market St.
The garden, created through a public-private partnership with the City of Charlottesville, is in the design phase, which is directed by landscape architects Mikyoung Kim Design and Waterstreet Studio. For information, go to mcintirebotanicalgarden.org.