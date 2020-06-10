When Erin Lunsford released her first full-length album, “The Damsel,” in April, the music proved to be only part of the message.
June brings the unveiling of “The Damsel: A Visual Album Collaboration,” a digital art exhibit on the singer-songwriter’s website that will give listeners a chance to see original works created by 13 Virginia artists. A diverse group of sculptors, painters, illustrators and photographers is taking part, and each artist has created a new work inspired by one of the songs in Lunsford’s new collection.
The collaborative project not only gives Lunsford a chance to share her music at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has forced cancellations and postponements of the live shows savored by musicians and fans alike, but also gives the visual arts community a chance to sell prints of new creations. Part of the sale proceeds is being donated to CultureWorks’ COVID Arts & Culture Relief Fund.
Project partner Christina Swanson created all the graphics and the online resources that help turn an album of songs into a multimedia environment for listeners and viewers alike. Fans who drop by erinlunsford.com can see the growing collection of works and listen to the tracks that inspired them.
Lunsford lived in Charlottesville for a decade before moving to Richmond a year ago. Fans know her for her insightful folk music and the moving funk/soul vibe of her band Erin & The Wildfire. Visuals are important to her creative process, and she wanted to find a way to help visual artists stay afloat during a pandemic-fueled nightmare of closures and cancellations.
“Christina and I were talking about ways to engage the visual arts community during the pandemic,” Lunsford said. “I definitely think of my songs in a visual story-interpretation way.
“Usually, I would hire a visual artist to create a poster. Christina said, ‘That’s so fleeting.’”
Each artist interpreted one of Lunsford’s songs into visual art. Angela Corpuz depicted “Undone”; Jessica Camilli, “The Wolf”; Molly Dvorak, “27 Summers Down”; Lily Erb, “How Many Birds”; Jered Fykes, “Wherever You Are”; Maggie Graff, “Don’t Leave Me in the Dark”; Brent McCormick, “Whatever You Like”; Carson McNamara, “Just a Ghost”; Alfonso Perez, “Virginia Brother”; Swanson, “Hatching of Romance”; and Alexa Taveras, “Neighbor’s Eye.” Works by Madison Hall and Emily Herr are on the way.
Together, they’re helping Lunsford tell the story of “The Damsel,” a collection of songs about different facets of being single. The songs don’t focus completely on such topics as unrequited love; they plumb “an overarching theme of being solid in that singleness.”
“Some of these songs were about 10 years old,” Lunsford said. “I am a really visual creator. I think of songs in colors. My process is very much visual construction in my head.”
Lunsford supplied each artist with a brief description of the song he or she would interpret and then stepped back. She was delighted to see the results — and, sometimes, surprised. When Lunsford saw Taveras’ “Neighbor’s Eye,” she said, “her interpretation was really different from my interpretation. I was so struck by it.”
Many of the artists also are contributing their own explanations and reactions. The collaborative process creates a multifaceted environment for visual art and music to tell stories together.
Swanson said the group includes digital illustrators, oil painters and muralists who stepped outside their own comfort zones to listen and portray.
“You get all these new interpretations,” Swanson said. “We post the details of the image with the song in the background.”
Plans still call for a rescheduled album release show — and an eventual physical exhibit to give viewers a chance to see the art up close. One of the works, for instance., is a book that’s meant to be touched and handled.
“It’s really important for people to see these works in person,” Lunsford said.
The digital art exhibit has a suggested admission fee, and all proceeds will benefit CultureWorks Richmond. For details, go to erinlunsford.com.
