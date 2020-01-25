FROM STAFF REPORTS
Four County Players will open its Teen Arts Project production of “Dear Edwina” at 8 p.m. Friday in the Barboursville community theater’s Cellar performance space.
Other performances are planned for 8 p.m. Feb. 1, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 2, 8 p.m. Feb. 7, 8 p.m. Feb. 8 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 9.
“Dear Edwina,” with music by Zina Goodrich and book and lyrics by Marcy Hensley, is directed by Geri Carlson Sauls and features music direction by Austin Robey. Michelle Cooper is the choreographer, and Tres Wells is the producer.
The show tells the story of 13-year-old Edwina Spoonapple, whose dream is to take part in the Kalamazoo Advice-a-Palooza Festival. She wants to catch the eye of a talent scout from the convention who’s coming to her hometown by presenting advice shows live from her family’s garage.
It’s a nail-biting time for Edwina, but her older siblings, friends and neighbors are pitching in to help her make her dream come true.
All tickets are $15. For tickets and information, go to fourcp.org or call (540) 832-5355.
