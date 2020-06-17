Four County Players has postponed its Season 48 programming in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Barboursville-based community theater is rescheduling its productions of "Elf: The Musical" and "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" for the 2021-2022 season. Data showing that COVID-19 can be spread by singing has made it clear that "big musicals are not advisable at this time," the theater's board of directors and planning committee said in a news release.
The Cellar space for smaller shows will remain dark until at least spring 2021.
The next show planned for Four County Players' mainstage is a collection of three selections from David Ives's "All in the Timing," which is set for Aug. 28 to Sept. 6. Anna Grey Hogan will direct the comedic short plays. Auditions and rehearsals will be conducted virtually, and a new physically distant seating model will be used when the show opens. Learn more at fourcp.org.
