Freefall Music & Art Festival will begin its fifth outdoor concert and community festival season from 2 to 9 p.m. Aug. 31 at IX ArtPark with Zaltandi World Dance Festival and the music of Beleza.
Also on the schedule are Love Fest on Sept. 7, Black Business Expo and music by Corey Harris on Sept. 14, Cville Sabroso Latin Music & Cultural Festival on Sept. 21, Roots Music | Local Food with music by Wild Common on Sept. 28 and Virginia Blues Festival with music by Bobby BlackHat on Oct. 5.
The curated series of free events is presented by WTJU 91.1 FM and IX Art Park. Learn more about the series online at FreefallCville.com.