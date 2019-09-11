To get an Eli Winter recording, you need to mix a little bit of American Primitive guitar, a little bit of experimental drone music, plenty of thinking, and maybe a hurricane. The result, at least for now, turns out to be a university student’s debut album, “The Time to Come,” a record that slowly reveals itself in both ambiguity and loveliness.
“There can come a point where the sound of the voice in a song or in general can feel incisive in a way that feels unpleasant,” Winter said. “Solo instrumental music can feel more cathartic or expressive. This music came from the thought of having these things that feel difficult enough to express with words [but] that somehow with solo guitar you can suggest what they might mean.”
The fourth-year University of Chicago student might want to work around words in his music, but the desire doesn’t come from inarticulateness, as he’s studying creative nonfiction. Instead, his art builds around interest in the complexity within seeming simplicity.
Winter cites Jack Rose and Daniel Bachman (“the closest thing I have to a hero”) as influences on which he plays as he puts his “own twist on that approach,” but he doesn’t limit his thinking to their music. He’s less propulsive than Rose and more melody-driven than recent Bachman, and when he charts his current aesthetic thinking, his own twist becomes more visible.
In the work of Pauline Oliveros, particularly “Accordion & Voice,” Winter notes the way she plays a melody over sustained notes that suggest chords without playing them, creating “a lot of implicit movement.”
“It suggests complexity, but in itself, the parts that are working are working in a straightfoward way,” he said.
Explaining, he said, “I tend to go for people who have something spare about their music but it also feels rich.” Winter brought up Judee Sill as another musician who does similar work.
“Each chord that she plays has just enough notes to suggest a few different chords than the chord you hear first in your mind,” he said. “I’d never felt quite as moved.”
Winter’s own music makes sense in that sort of lineage. He often plays in an open tuning to develop a drone sound, but he gets prettier tones than that might suggest. Standout track “Woodland Waltz” relies on its sense of melody, but its middle section reveals Winter’s knack for moving in unexpected ways.
“Woodland Waltz” is the sort of song that can “fall into my lap, from this unconscious place,” Winter said, while acknowledging that that occurs if “you’ve put in some sort of sufficient work to make it happen.”
From there, Winter can refine a song until it has the effect he wants it to have. Rather than working with a “definite meaning,” he builds songs with the hope that they “can resonate pretty deeply across different emotional spaces.”
That interpretive space doesn’t mean the songs don’t have a grounding. Winter began recording “The Time to Come” in his native Houston shortly after Hurricane Harvey happened. He had about half the album written and planned before the storm, but “there’s some extent to which Harvey throws a wrench into the whole thing.”
“I was excited to put out a record that has nothing to do with place,” he said, remembering his change of plans. “Well, I have to talk about this. It feels like I’d be doing a disservice not to mention it.”
“Sunrise Over the Flood” was written while the city was still flooding. His family’s area stayed dry, which “made it easier to be playing guitar during Harvey itself,” but he still wanted music that tried “to conceive of the weight of the thing.”
The album title comes from a conversation he had with his mom while the power was out and they considered the rebuilding process. While it captures the weight of the storm, it also points toward a hopeful experience once the clouds dissipate.
Musically, Winter isn’t rebuilding, but starting something new. For a time he “worried about the feeling of playing in other people’s shadows,” but he now can recognize how he’s coming into his own. He pulls from “different strands of American Primitive-adjacent but also Chicago underground ‘90s folks,” and turns it into something new.
At the same time, he’s still taking in as much as he can, being quick to talk about his excitement to perform on a bill with Yasmin Williams, an inventive guitar player.
“We’re mostly making the same kind of music but coming from these different backgrounds,” Winter said. “She has a song where she attaches a kalimba to her guitar and plays both on her lap. I’m excited for how the ways we approach the guitar will come together.”
Winter remains an intense and curious listener, but he’s reached that career point where ears are starting to turn toward him. His album title, “The Time to Come,” might refer to what follows a storm, but it could just as well point to the inventive music in his future as we catch the first wave of it.
