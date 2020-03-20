The Front Porch streaming concert series
The Front Porch is launching Save the Music, a new streaming concert series. It starts at 8 p.m. Friday on Facebook and Instagram with a performance by local musicians Leslie Scott-Jones and Ivan Orr, who will share jazz standards.

Concerts will be streamed at 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, offering listeners a chance to hear local performers without leaving home.

Mark your calendars for performances on Tuesday with Will Overman; March 27 with John Kelly and Rusty Speidel; March 31 with Dropping Julia; April 3 with Genna Matthew and Friends; April 7 with Thomas Gunn, Jason Pollock and Maryline Meyer; April 10 with Emily Morrison, Gabe Robey and Friends; April 14 with Adam Larrabee and Friends; April 17 with Michael Clem Trio; April 21 with Boxed Lunch; April 24 with Mariana Bell; and April 28 with Richelle Claiborne.

For links and information, go to frontporchcville.org.

