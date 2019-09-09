» Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards offers the Tree Basics class “Restoring the American Chestnut” from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Northside Library at 705 W. Rio Road. charlottesvilleareatreestewards.org.
» Piedmont Master Gardeners hosts a Through the Garden Gate Tour of the Lewises’ Garden from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. 7195 Free Union Road in Free Union. $5. A free Gardening Basics workshop, “Shrubs for the Home Landscape,” is offered from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 21 at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. (434) 872-4581.
» Bees, Trees & Clean Water is presented by Virginia Native Plant Society from 8:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Rockfish Valley Community Center at 190 Rockfish School Lane. vnps.org/Jefferson.
» Virginia Wildflowers in Post-Glacial Range Expansion will be discussed with Laura Galloway, Commonwealth Professor of Biology at the University of Virginia, during the Virginia Native Plant Society meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Ivy Creek Natural Area at 1780 Earlysville Road.
» Heritage Harvest Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21 on the grounds of Monticello. Details and tickets at heritageharvestfestival.com. (434) 984-9800.
» Dolley Madison Garden Club holds Dancing through the Year Centennial Zinnia Show from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Orange Presbyterian Church at 162 W. Main St. in Orange. dmgcvirginia.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.