» Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards offers the Tree Basics class “Restoring the American Chestnut” from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Northside Library at 705 W. Rio Road. charlottesvilleareatreestewards.org.

» Piedmont Master Gardeners hosts a Through the Garden Gate Tour of the Lewises’ Garden from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. 7195 Free Union Road in Free Union. $5. A free Gardening Basics workshop, “Shrubs for the Home Landscape,” is offered from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 21 at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. (434) 872-4581.

» Bees, Trees & Clean Water is presented by Virginia Native Plant Society from 8:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Rockfish Valley Community Center at 190 Rockfish School Lane. vnps.org/Jefferson.

» Virginia Wildflowers in Post-Glacial Range Expansion will be discussed with Laura Galloway, Commonwealth Professor of Biology at the University of Virginia, during the Virginia Native Plant Society meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Ivy Creek Natural Area at 1780 Earlysville Road.

» Heritage Harvest Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21 on the grounds of Monticello. Details and tickets at heritageharvestfestival.com. (434) 984-9800.

» Dolley Madison Garden Club holds Dancing through the Year Centennial Zinnia Show from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Orange Presbyterian Church at 162 W. Main St. in Orange. dmgcvirginia.org.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments