» Piedmont Master Gardeners will host a free Gardening Basic workshop, “Shrubs for the Home Landscape,” from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. (434) 872-4581.
» Heritage Harvest Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of Monticello. Details and tickets at heritageharvestfestival.com. (434) 984-9800.
» Native Plant Walk is from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Ivy Creek Natural Area at 1780 Earlysville Road. (434) 973-7772.
