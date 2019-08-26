» Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards offers the Tree Basics class “Restoring the American Chestnut” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at Northside Library at 705 W. Rio Road. charlottesvilleareatreestewards.org.
» The Future of Our Landscape: A Climate Awareness Event is hosted by Piedmont Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension at 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall. piedmontmastergardeners.org. (434) 872-4580.
» Native Plant Sale is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sept. 7 at The Nature Foundation Greenhouse, half a mile west of The Ski Barn on Beech Grove Road in Nellysford. twnf.org. (434) 325-8169.