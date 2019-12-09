Fifth Season Gardening offers Creating the Perfect Holiday Centerpiece from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday. $35 includes all materials. 900 Preston Ave. Register in advance fifthseasongardening.com/stores/charlorlottesville. (434) 293-2332.

Virginia Master Naturalists will offer an information session on its Master Naturalists training program from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Ivy Creek Natural Area. 1780 Earlysville Road. (434) 996-8405.

Virginia Native Plant Society hosts Mary Jane Epps presenting “Tiger Swallowtails and Flame Azalea Pollination” during its monthly meeting from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Ivy Creek Natural Area. 1780 Earlysville Road. (434) 973-7772.

