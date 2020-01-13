Creating Bird-Friendly Environments at Home is from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 22 at The Center at 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 924-7756.
Invasive Plant ID and Treatment is presented by the Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Ivy Creek Natural Area, 1780 Earlysville Road. Register in advance. charlottesvilleareatreestewards.org.
Piedmont Master Gardeners offers To Prune or Not To Prune?, a Garden Basics class, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. (434) 872-4581.
