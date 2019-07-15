The Center offers “Creating a Bird-Friendly Environment at Home” from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
Charlottesville Climate Collaborative holds an Urban Garden Group Bike Ride, leaving at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from Community Bikes at 405 Avon St. cvilleclimate.org/events.
Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards offers “Tree Basics Class: Trees and Wildlife” from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Crozet Library. charlottesvillearea treestewards.org.
Piedmont Master Gardeners holds the free garden basics workshop “Weeds and Invasives in the Home Garden” from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. piedmont mastergardeners.org. (434) 872-4581.
Virginia Native Plant Society — Jefferson Chapter hosts a Native Plant Walk led by Mary Lee Epps from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Ivy Creek Natural Area at 1780 Earlysville Road. vnps.org/Jefferson.