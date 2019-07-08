» Piedmont Master Gardeners host a Through the Garden Gate Tour of Ana’s Native Garden from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 105 Christa Court. $5. The free garden basics workshop “Weeds and Invasives in the Home Garden” is held from 2 to 4 p.m. July 20 at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. piedmontmastergardeners.org. (434) 872-4581.
» Virginia Native Plant Society-Jefferson Chapter hosts a Native Plant Walk led by Mary Lee Epps from 9 to 11 a.m. July 20 at Ivy Creek Natural Area at 1780 Earlysville Road. vnps.org/jefferson.