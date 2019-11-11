Co-Existing with Wildlife in the Landscape, a free garden basics workshop offered by Piedmont Master Gardeners, is offered from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. (434) 872-4581.

Drivers of Plant-Insect Interaction is presented by Melissa Hey during the Virginia Native Plant Society — Jefferson Chapter meeting from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Ivy Creek Natural Area at 1780 Earlysville Road. (434) 973-7772.

Native Plant Walk is at 9 a.m. Saturday at Ivy Creek Natural Area at 1780 Earlysville Road. (434) 973-7772.

Rivanna Master Naturalists holds an information session on the upcoming volunteer training session, which runs from February through May, from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Ivy Creek Natural Area. 1780 Earlysville Road. (434) 996-8405.

TreeFest celebrates the planting of more than 175 tree seedlings at Wildrock recreation area on Saturday. Reserve a morning or afternoon slot at wildrock.org. (434) 825-8631.

