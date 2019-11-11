Co-Existing with Wildlife in the Landscape, a free garden basics workshop offered by Piedmont Master Gardeners, is offered from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. (434) 872-4581.
Drivers of Plant-Insect Interaction is presented by Melissa Hey during the Virginia Native Plant Society — Jefferson Chapter meeting from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Ivy Creek Natural Area at 1780 Earlysville Road. (434) 973-7772.
Native Plant Walk is at 9 a.m. Saturday at Ivy Creek Natural Area at 1780 Earlysville Road. (434) 973-7772.
Rivanna Master Naturalists holds an information session on the upcoming volunteer training session, which runs from February through May, from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Ivy Creek Natural Area. 1780 Earlysville Road. (434) 996-8405.
TreeFest celebrates the planting of more than 175 tree seedlings at Wildrock recreation area on Saturday. Reserve a morning or afternoon slot at wildrock.org. (434) 825-8631.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.