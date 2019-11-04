Drivers of Plant-Insect Interaction is presented by Melissa Hey during the Virginia Native Plant Society — Jefferson Chapter meeting from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 13. Ivy Creek Natural Area at 1780 Earlysville Road. (434) 973-7772.
McIntire Botanical Garden will host a Bird Walk at 8 a.m. Saturday, meeting at the intersection of John Warner Parkway and Melbourne Road. Register in advance at mcintirebotanicalgarden.org.
Piedmont Master Gardeners will present the free gardening basics workshop Co-Existing with Wildlife in the Landscape from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 16 at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. piedmontmaster gardeners.org. (434) 872-4581.
Pollinator Workshop is from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Ivy Creek Natural Area at 1780 Earlysville Road. (434) 973-7772.
