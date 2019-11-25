Fifth Season Gardening offers wreath workshops from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 7. $55 includes all materials. A Winter Wonderland Fairy Garden Workshop for children older than 4 is from 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 7. $20 includes all materials. Creating the Perfect Holiday Centerpiece is scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 14. $35 includes all materials. 900 Preston Avenue. Register in advance fifthseasongardening.com/stores/charlorlottesville. (434) 293-2332.

Highland presents a Historic Tree Walk, led by Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 6. 2050 James Monroe Parkway. highland.org. (434) 293-8000.

Rivanna Garden Club presents its annual Christmas Market from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 851 Owensville Road. (434) 296-7143.

Virginia Master Naturalists will offer information sessions in its Master Naturalists training program from 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9 to 10 a.m. Dec. 11 at Ivy Creek Natural Area. 1780 Earlysville Road. (434) 996-8405.

Virginia Native Plant Society hosts Mary Jane Epps presenting “Tiger Swallowtails and Flame Azalea Pollination” during its monthly meeting from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 11 at Ivy Creek Natural Area. 1780 Earlysville Road. (434) 973-7772.

