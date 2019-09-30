City Schoolyard Garden Harvest Festival features local food, garden activities, farm animals, scavenger hunt, face-painting and more from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Buford Middle School. cityschoolyard garden.org. (434) 260-3274.
McIntire Botanical Garden presents Community Night, featuring complete garden schematics, members of the design team, news and updates from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at CitySpace at 100 Fifth St. NE. mcintirebotanicalgarden.org.
Montpelier presents a Seasonal Forest Stroll through the Landmark and Demonstration Forests from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 12. montpelier.org. (540) 672-2728.
Native Plant Sale is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 12 at The Nature Foundation Greenhouse, one half-mile west of The Ski Barn on Beech Grove Road in Nellysford. twnf.org. (434) 325-8169.
Virginia Native Plant Society presents Steve Kruger presenting “Medicinal Plants and Other Forest Products” from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 9 at Ivy Creek Natural Area at 1780 Earlysville Road. vnps.org/Jefferson.
