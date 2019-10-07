» McIntire Botanical Garden prevents Community Night, featuring complete garden schematics, members of the design team, and news and updates, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at CitySpace at 100 Fifth St. NE. mcintirebotanicalgarden.org.

» Montpelier offers a Seasonal Forest Stroll through the Landmark and Demonstration Forests from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. montpelier.org. (540) 672-2728.

» Native Plant Sale is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at The Nature Foundation Greenhouse, one half-mile west of The Ski Barn on Beech Grove Road in Nellysford. twnf.org. (434) 325-8169.

» Native Plant Walk is from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Ivy Creek Natural Area at 1780 Earlysville Road. (434) 973-7772.

» Piedmont Master Gardeners offers information sessions on its upcoming Master Gardener training sessions from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at Gordon Avenue Library, noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at Albemarle County Office Building — Fifth Street, and noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 1 at Northside Library. piedmontmastergardeners.org. (434) 872-4581.

» Virginia Native Plant Society hosts Steve Kruger presenting “Medicinal Plants and Other Forest Products” from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Ivy Creek Natural Area at 1780 Earlsville Road. vnps.org/jefferson.

