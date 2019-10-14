Gardening Basics Workshop: Right Tree, Right Place, Right Function is presented by Piedmont Master Gardeners from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. (434) 872-4581.

Piedmont Master Gardeners offers information sessions on its upcoming Master Gardener training sessions from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Gordon Avenue Library, noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at Albemarle County Office Building — Fifth Street, and noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 1 at Northside Library. piedmontmastergardeners.org. (434) 872-4581.

