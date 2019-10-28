» Charlottesville Tree Stewards will host the Pen Park Tree Identification Walk from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Shelter No. 2 at Pen Park. Register in advance at charlottesvilleareatreestewards.org.
» McIntire Botanical Garden will host a Bird Walk at 8 a.m. Tuesday and Nov. 9, meeting at the intersection of John Warner Parkway and Melbourne Road. Register in advance at mcintirebotanicalgarden.org.
» Piedmont Master Gardeners offers an information session on its upcoming Master Gardener training sessions noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Northside Library. piedmontmastergardeners.org. (434) 872-4581.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.