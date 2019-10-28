» Charlottesville Tree Stewards will host the Pen Park Tree Identification Walk from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Shelter No. 2 at Pen Park. Register in advance at charlottesvilleareatreestewards.org

» McIntire Botanical Garden will host a Bird Walk at 8 a.m. Tuesday and Nov. 9, meeting at the intersection of John Warner Parkway and Melbourne Road. Register in advance at mcintirebotanicalgarden.org

» Piedmont Master Gardeners offers an information session on its upcoming Master Gardener training sessions noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Northside Library. piedmontmastergardeners.org. (434) 872-4581.

