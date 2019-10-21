» Creating a Bird-Friendly Environment is offered from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at The Center at 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
» Piedmont Master Gardeners offers information sessions on its upcoming Master Gardener training sessions from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Albemarle County Office Building — Fifth Street, and noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 1 at Northside Library. piedmontmastergardeners.org. (434) 872-4581.
