Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards offers the Tree Basics class “Restoring the American Chestnut” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at Northside Library at 705 W. Rio Road. charlottesvillearea treestewards.org.

The Future of Our Landscape: A Climate Awareness Event is hosted by Piedmont Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall. piedmontmastergardeners.org. (434) 872-4580.

Native Plant Sale is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at The Nature Foundation Greenhouse, one half-mile west of The Ski Barn on Beech Grove Road in Nellysford. twnf.org. (434) 325-8169.

Piedmont Master Gardeners hosts a Through the Garden Gate Tour of the Lewis Garden from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 14. 7195 Free Union Road in Free Union. $5. (434) 872-4581.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments