Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards offers the Tree Basics class “Restoring the American Chestnut” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at Northside Library at 705 W. Rio Road. charlottesvillearea treestewards.org.
The Future of Our Landscape: A Climate Awareness Event is hosted by Piedmont Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall. piedmontmastergardeners.org. (434) 872-4580.
Native Plant Sale is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at The Nature Foundation Greenhouse, one half-mile west of The Ski Barn on Beech Grove Road in Nellysford. twnf.org. (434) 325-8169.
Piedmont Master Gardeners hosts a Through the Garden Gate Tour of the Lewis Garden from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 14. 7195 Free Union Road in Free Union. $5. (434) 872-4581.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.