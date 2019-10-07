It started with a grasshopper. I was just strolling along the bed when I saw this amazing grasshopper that I have never seen before. It was fully 3 inches long, black-and-white tiger stripes on his body with leopard-spotted wings and pinkish-brown highlights. A bit of googling showed him to be, I think, a version of a bird grasshopper. Well, I had to climb into the plant trying — unsuccessfully, I might add — to get a good photo of him. And I was quickly sidetracked.
I might be accused of voyeurism, but two Asian ladybugs were getting it on, and I couldn’t resist watching for a few minutes. Then I noticed several other species of ladybugs also were on the plant, enjoying a late-season buffet of aphids. Standing guard over the aphids were several ants, farming the creatures for their honeydew. And sneaking in between the fronds, unnoticed, was a tiny brachonid wasp.
You may have seen a tomato hornworm caterpillar that was covered with weird white ovals. These wasps lay their eggs on various types of caterpillars. The larvae hatch and feed on the insides of the caterpillar, carefully avoiding the organs that keep the caterpillar alive. When the larvae have grown enough, they burrow out through the skin and make pupal cocoons that are glued to the outside of the caterpillar. That is what you saw on the hornworm. However, the wasp I saw today had parasitizes aphids, not hornworms.
Then there was a funny black two-humped camel-like something tucked along the stem. Hmm — what on earth? Well, it was one of those crazy-looking plant hoppers sucking juices from the plant stem. Yes, I realize most of this family is very damaging to the plant world, especially when we get into the newly introduced spotted lanternfly. But their camouflage and colors are just incredible examples of cool-looking bugs. Some look like rose thorns, others like leaves. This one, at first glance, looked like a dead stub of a stem with some withered leaflets at the base.
Along with the plant hoppers were lots of plant bugs. I don’t know the exact species, but there are a bunch of these guys that either chew on plant leaves or suck on sap. Although a few can be a bit of a pest problem, most, like these, are just a minor annoyance.
Tucked further down the stem, I noticed a group of itty-bitty barrels with black-and-white spirals on them. And, lo and behold, baby stink bugs were just hatching. These babies are barely the size of a pin head. Unfortunately, they are Harlequin stink bugs, which are one of those creatures that are the bane of my gardening existence. But I let them go this time.
But, looking further up the stem, I may have just left them as a meal for some fascinating predators. The ambush bug uses camouflage to hide in flowers or leaves, or sometimes along the stems. I have found them in colors of white, green, yellow, orange or brown. Scientists don’t know if they change colors based on their backgrounds, like chameleons, or if they choose flowers that they match. Another theory is that they change colors each time they molt. They have tiny front arms that look like the arms of a praying mantis. They hang out with their arms tucked up under their chins until an unsuspecting bug wanders in a bit too close. Then those arms spring out in a high-speed snap to pin the critter between the joints.
Speaking of chameleon-like predators, crab spiders abound on this plant as well. Today they are white, but the females of this species can change to yellow depending on the color of the plant on which they are sitting. They extend their legs outward to stay flat along a stem or under a flower petal and also wait for something yummy to amble along. The Zen state ends in a pounce, in which all those legs whip together, with lunch enmeshed in between.
And while all this is going on below, the top of the plant is covered in flowers, upon which dozens of moths, butterflies, wasps and bees dart, spin, flutter and float feeding on the abundant nectar this plant produces.
Be sure to include plants like cosmos, sunflowers, goldenrod, or milkweeds in your garden. If just one plant can create habitat for such a wide range of species, imagine what a mass planting could do. And be sure to take at least a few moments every so often to look closely at who has moved in to your garden neighborhood. You will be amazed at all the different critters you see.
