On Friday, Gorilla Theater Productions is opening “Summer Shorts,” a production of five new works presented by local performers and directors.
Performances are set for 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. July 28, 8 p.m. Aug. 2 and 3 and 2 p.m. Aug. 4 at Gorilla Theater at 1717 Allied Lane, in McIntire Plaza.
Clinton Johnston, Finley Lynch, Katherine Mata, Dawn Schiller and Kendall Aiguier Stewart will direct short plays written by Nathan Anderith, Rachel Martinez, Jess Miller, Lesley Anne Moreau and William Orem.
The actors include Lydia Brunk, Curtis Gill, Charlie Gilliam, Emerson Helmbrecht, Ingrid Kenyon, Mike Kroboth, Amanda Lyons, Rachel Paisley, Amelia Park, Jennifer Rasmussen, Isaac Russell, Mia Smith and Mythryl Thomas.
Tickets are $15 general admission; students and seniors pay $10. Get them at the door or online at gorillatheater productions.com.
Plan ahead for the shows scheduled for Gorilla Theater’s upcoming 2019-2020 season:
October: “The Haunting of Hill House,” adapted for the stage by F. Andrew Leslie from the novel by Shirley Jackson; directed by Jack Rakes.
December: “Twelfth Night” by William Shakespeare, directed by Anna Lien and Rachel Paisley.
February 2020: “Indecent” by Paula Vogel, directed by Anna Lien.
April: “True West” by Sam Shepard, directed by Kendall Aiguier Stewart.
July: “Summer Shorts 2020.”
August: “Biler Room Suite” by Rex Deverell, directed by David Domkoski.
Learn more about the theater company, its philosophy and its productions at gorillatheaterproductions.com.