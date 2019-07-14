AirRaid Juggling Club meets 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Wednesday at Venable Elementary School. juggler.bz. (434) 974-9699.
Al-Anon or Alateen meetings can help if someone you love is drinking too much. Meeting times and locations are available at vaalanon.org or by calling (434) 972-7011. To find a meeting anywhere in the United States. (888) 425-2666.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting schedules are available at jeffersonfob.wordpress.com. (434) 293-6565.
Albemarle Charlottesville NAACP: 7 p.m. Aug. 12. Gordon Avenue Library. (434) 220-1493.
Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Groups meet in Charlottesville, Crozet, Louisa and Locust Grove. Social groups for individuals with early-stage Alzheimer’s or related dementias and their families meet on an ongoing basis in Charlottesville. Meeting locations and times are available at (800) 272-3900.
Arts Center in Orange Photo Club: Call for times. Arts Center in Orange. (540) 672-7311.
Blue Ridge Scottish Country Dancing: 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Ivy. (434) 979-0939.
Blue Ridge Toastmasters Club: 7 p.m. each Tuesday at Church of Our Saviour. (434) 882-0605.
Brave Souls on Fire meets at Central Library. Call or email for times. Central Library. bravesoulscville@yahoo.com or (434) 282-0102.
Burke Brown Steppe Chapter of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society meets from noon to 1:30 p.m. July 20. Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center. Genealogy assistance is available beginning at 10 a.m., prior to the meeting. bbsvachapter@gmail.com. (434) 825-2430.
Central Virginia Genealogical Association meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at Church of the Latter-Day Saints on Airport Road. cvga.avenue.org. (434) 962-4697.
Central Virginia Watercolor Guild: 1 to 3 p.m. July 22. Church of Our Savior at 1165 E. Rio Road. central-virginia-watercolor-guild.org. (434) 823-5695.
Charlottesville Aviation Luncheon Club: Meets from noon to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at Blue Ridge Café in Ruckersville. (434) 328-2323.
Charlottesville Brain Injury Support Team: 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at HealthSouth. (434) 962-3189 or (434) 969-4597.
Charlottesville Camera Club meets from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 8. Meeting location available by email to info@cvillecameraclub.org or (434) 971-2568.
Charlottesville Chess Club: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. each Monday. St. Mark Lutheran Church. playingaceschess.org. (434) 296-9268.
Charlottesville Civil War Roundtable: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday. Rotunda Room of Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge. charlottesvillecwrt.org. (434) 971-8567.
Charlottesville History Club meets monthly at Northside Library. Email cvillehistoryclub@gmail.com for meeting times. (434) 989-3564.
Charlottesville Host Lions Club: 6 p.m. July 23 and Aug. 13. Wood Grill Buffet. (434) 989-6289.
Charlottesville Parkinson’s Disease Support Group: 1:30 p.m. Aug. 12. Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge. (434) 982-4482.
Charlottesville Memory Café, providing opportunities for persons diagnosed with early-stage memory loss and their care partners, meets from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Sweet Haus Cupcake Café at 929 Second St. SE. (434) 973-6122.
Charlottesville Scottish Country Dancers: 7 to 9 p.m. each Monday. Odd Fellows Hall. Introductory session 6:15 p.m. (434) 982-0525.
Charlottesville Stamp Club: 7 p.m. Aug. 12. Mary Williams Community Senior Center at 674 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 990-4237.
Compassionate Friends, Piedmont Chapter: 7 p.m. July 22. No religious affiliation, fees or dues. Church of Our Saviour. (434) 973-8844.
Crozet Toastmasters Club meets from 6 to 7 p.m. each Tuesday at Tabor Presbyterian Church. (703) 965-6028.
Cunningham Active Seniors meets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 7. VFW at 2997 W. River Road in Scottsville. (434) 286-3835 or (434) 842-3150.
The Difference Makers Toastmasters Club: 6:30 to 8 p.m. each Wednesday. The Shops at Stonefield Community Room at 2020 Bond St. (434) 823-4633.
Drop-In Bereavement Support Group: 3 to 4:30 p.m. each Friday. The Center. (434) 817-6900.
Essential Tremor Support Group: 4 to 5 p.m. Aug. 8 at The Center. (434) 973-2510.
Expectant Mommas Café: 12:30 p.m. each Tuesday. Great Harvest in McIntire Plaza. month10.com or (434) 960-7077.
Families Anonymous: 7 p.m. each Monday. Aldersgate United Methodist Church. familiesanonymous.com. (434) 923-7929.
Fluvanna County High School Classes 1960–1969 will meet at 1 p.m. on the second Monday of odd-numbered months at The Dogwood Café at 10 Centre Court in Palmyra. (434) 286-3795.
Fluvanna County Radio Control Flying Club: Meets monthly at Fluvanna County Public Library. For date and time, call (434) 842-9240.
Hospice of the Piedmont: Bereavement support groups and workshops for different ages and those in different stages of the grief process. hopva.org or (434) 817-6900.
Louisa Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at Betty Queen Center in Louisa. (540) 872-2394.
Memory Café meets at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at Country Cookin’ in Culpeper. (540) 547-4824.
NAACP, Culpeper Branch: 7 p.m. Aug. 8. Culpeper County Library at Southgate Shopping Center in Culpeper. (540) 222-1565.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Virginia-Blue Ridge/Charlottesville Chapter hosts family support group meetings from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each Thursday at Region Ten at 500 Old Lynchburg Road. (434) 260-8127.
National Organization for Women, Charlottesville Chapter, meets monthly. cvillenow.avenue.org. or (434) 977-6614.
Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG): 6:30 to 8 p.m. each Monday. Friends Meeting House. pflagblueridge.org, lyndele@gmail.com or (434) 923-9950.
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meets from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 3 at Fluvanna County Library in Palmyra. Patients and care partners are welcome. (434) 982-4482.
Piedmont Chapter of the American Needlepoint Guild: 1:30 to 3 p.m. July 22. First Presbyterian Church on Park Street.
Piedmont Region Antique Car Club: 6 p.m. July 22. Doubletree Hotel Charlottesville. (434) 971-5882.
Remembering Our Children, a bereavement support group for parents who have lost children, meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Hospice of the Piedmont’s office at 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300. (434) 817-6900.
Scottsville Lions Club: 7 p.m. Thursday. Call for meeting locations. (434) 286-4736.
Sierra Club Piedmont Group: For information on meetings, hikes and programs, call (434) 973-0373.
Skyline Harmony Chorus: 6:45 p.m. each Thursday. Aldersgate United Methodist Church. skylineharmony.org. (434) 589-2146.
Society of American Magicians Assembly 115, “The Hocus Pocus Club of Charlottesville,” meets at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Pepsi-Cola Building at 481 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 409-2643.
Stroke Come Back Club: Noon to 1 p.m. July 24. UVa HealthSouth Rehab Hospital. (434) 244-2114.
Taking Pounds Off Sensibly meets at 7 p.m. each Monday at Scottsville United Methodist Church. (434) 286-4736.
Vinegar Hill Toastmasters Club: Noon to 1 p.m. each Friday. Albemarle County Office Building, Room 320. vinegarhill.toastmastersclubs.org. (434) 823-4633 or (434) 817-6926.
Virginia Arts of the Book Center: The Art Box. Details and meeting times: (434) 295-2181.
What Wize Women Want: 11:30 a.m. Friday. Shadwell’s Restaurant. (434) 286-2989.
The Women’s Initiative offers several support groups, craft circles and career coaching. Details and meeting times are available at thewomensinitiative.org. (434) 872-0047.