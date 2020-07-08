The power of writing to help people make sense of confusing circumstances is taking some thought-provoking forms during the COVID-19 pandemic. The local book launch for a novel about the limits of intimacy and closeness, for example, is taking place at a polite online distance.
Sharon Harrigan will read from her new novel, “Half,” and take part in a conversation with fellow author Kristen-Paige Madonia at 7 p.m. Saturday in an online event presented by New Dominion Bookshop and WriterHouse.
Registration is required. To receive the Zoom link to the event, register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUlcOCurTIsGtbb23PwZRxhYYouyi5iHQ7q.
“Half” is the debut novel from Harrigan, who teaches at WriterHouse. She also is the author of “Playing with Dynamite: A Memoir.”
“Half” tells the story of twin sisters who are so close that they speak with one voice — until their abusive father dies and they realize that they have starkly different views of how their childhood played out and how his actions have shaped their lives.
Keeping readers safe during a pandemic required finding a new approach to sharing the story with readers.
“In normal times, I’d be in person at the store,” Harrigan said. “I’d read an excerpt from the book, answer people’s questions and sign books.”
In the new world of participation through Zoom and other mobile conferencing apps, the reader’s imagination gets a bit of a workout, which can bring readers and writers a little closer together.
“I try to warm it up by showing a few pictures,” Harrigan said.
Harrigan, who hails from Michigan, also participated in a virtual book event at Ann Arbor’s Literati Bookstore and is planning upcoming ones in Kalamazoo and Detroit. The Charlottesville event also has a strong sentimental tie for Harrigan, who moved here in 2008.
“I feel like this is the launch, because this is my community,” she said of Saturday’s event, in which Harrigan and Madonia, who are colleagues at WriterHouse, will talk about the novel and how it came into being.
“I very much wanted to explore the idea of how close two people could be,” Harrigan said. “What if I made them so close it’s as if they’re experiencing these things as the same person? The heart of it is this idea of intimacy and closeness.”
After their father dies, “the twins start looking back at their childhood,” she said. “What tears them apart is they come to different conclusions.”
Fences can’t be mended with their father, but an even deeper threat looms for the defining relationship they share with each other. Although sisters having differing opinions may seem normal to many people, this moment is one of crisis and pain — and another aching loss — for twins with a deeply valued bond. Sometimes, knowing where you stop and the other person begins is the only way to survive grief, but the process of untangling love, loss and personhood brings its own pain.
“The big emotional core of the story is the unresolved grief,” Harrigan said. “It’s a very different kind of grief to have when you’re cut off from the person. Not all grief is as straightforward as ‘you’ve lost them and you’re going to miss them.’ That’s a real thing, and I hope people will think about it.”
The author has received thoughtful feedback from readers so far. “They get immersed in this story,” she said.
“Mostly, twins have been saying positive things so far,” she said. “Not all twins are the same, like not all siblings are the same.”
Other readers have noted “that the father has this sort of magical power over the girls and a larger-than-life charisma,” Harrigan said. Her own teenage daughter, also a writer, saw the twins’ cherished similarities as “suppressing their differences,” Harrigan said.
To Harrigan, “Half” ends on a hopeful note and offers encouragement to “be true to yourself.” It also prompts readers a chance to think about the relationships in their own lives that need attention before it’s too late to heal them, and to develop “greater appreciation for the time you have together,” Harrigan said.
“There isn’t endless time, and sometimes, we need to resolve these issues,” Harrigan said. “I hope readers will feel like,’ There’s something I can do.’’’
Saturday’s event also will give readers a new way to experience the community-nurturing work of a Downtown Mall landmark.
“New Dominion Bookshop is not just a place where you buy books,” she said. “This is part of how they connect the community to books.”
To learn more about the event, or to register through the bookshop’s website, go to https://ndbookshop.com/events/sharon-harrigan-book-launch-half/.
