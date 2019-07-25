Lather, rinse, retreat. When life gets heavy, vivacious stylist Truvy Jones reminds her small-town Louisiana clients and friends that a safe place for rock-solid friendships — not to mention a great hair day — can make coping a lot easier.
“She is so witty and fun, but she wants to keep the space a happy place,” said Katy Sullivan, who plays the beauty salon operator in Heritage Theatre Festival’s new production of “Steel Magnolias,” which opens Friday evening at Culbreth Theatre. “She’s constantly the one who throws the beach ball back in the air and tries to get everyone else to lighten up.”
When stress comes knocking, Truvy and her friends “retreat to this little sanctuary they’ve found for themselves — the beauty shop,” Sullivan said.
Joining Sullivan in the cast are Lauren Elens as Annelle, Jacqueline Jones as Clairee, Emma Pfitzer Price as Shelby, Kate Forbes as M’Lynn and Kate Monaghan as Ouiser. Together, they’ll draw audience members into the characters’ lives and the bonds that sustain them; each actor brings her own perspective on Southern life to the team to help keep it real.
“I grew up in Alabama with strong women around me, and we are all from different parts of the South,” Sullivan said.
They get their characters. “These women are not caricatures,” Sullivan said. “They’re absolutely real.”
“Steel Magnolias” was made into a hit film in 1989; Dolly Parton played Sullivan’s character, and Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis, Julia Roberts, Sally Field and Shirley MacLaine the others, respectively. And over the past three decades, the stage version on which it was based has lost none of its power to move audiences deeply.
“It truly is one of those plays where you’re going to laugh and you’re going to cry,” Sullivan said. “As actors, we look for those moments of truth.”
Each of the six characters faces a challenge. For Truvy, who tries to keep salon time upbeat for everyone else, it’s her new reality as an empty nester, which will sink in when her twin sons head off to college.
For young nurse Shelby, it’s a swirl of emotions on the eve of her wedding; she longs to become a mother someday, but her doctor warns her that pregnancy would threaten her life. M’Lynn, Shelby’s mother, is the only one who isn’t thrilled when the newlywed later announces to her salon friends that her dream of motherhood is about to come true.
Claire Karpen is directing the play, and her creative team includes scenic designer David P. Gordon, costume designer Grier Coleman, lighting designer Lauren Duffie, composer and sound designer Michael Rasbury, vocal coach Tovah Close and production stage manager Emily McGregor.
Sullivan won numerous awards for her portrayal of Ani in “Cost of Living” at Manhattan Theatre Club, including the Champion of Change Award from the Office of the Mayor of New York City and the Berkshire Theatre Critics Choice Best Female Performance.
Sullivan performed in “The Long Red Road,” which Philip Seymour Hoffman directed at Goodman Theatre in Chicago, and “Finish Line: A Documentary Play About the 2013 Boston Marathon.” Her television credits include “My Name is Earl,” “Last Man Standing” with Tim Allen, “Legit” and “NCIS: New Orleans.”
The award-winning actress also is Heritage’s first Paralympics champion.
Sullivan drew on her acting skills to prepare herself to become a four-time Paralympic champion in the 100-meter event. When she ran in the London 2012 Paralympic Games, she set a new American record of 17.33 seconds and finished sixth in the world. She was among the first bilateral amputees to compete in ambulatory track.
When she devoted herself to training for world competition, she approached her new pursuit as thoroughly as if it were a stage role. When she was offered prosthetic running legs at age 25, “I’d never run before in my life,” Sullivan said.
“The athletics is sort of a random part of my life,” Sullivan said. “I’ve been an actor and performer all my life.”
Just as an actor finds a character’s motivation for behavior and choices in a scene, an athlete needs to find the motivation to get out of bed at 4 a.m. to train, she said.
“You know what they say about competition; it’s about the days when no one is in the stands,” she said. “It’s the same kind of commitment being an actor. You’ll leave your soul on the floor at every audition.”
Playwright Robert Harling’s 1987 play grew from the death of his own younger sister, Susan Harling Robinson, from complications of type 1 diabetes, and his desire to write something that her then-2-year-old son could read one day and learn how much his mother meant to people. Sullivan said that part of the appeal of “Steel Magnolias” is its celebration of a real life lived with meaning and love.
“His sister didn’t live a big life. She lived a simple life,” Sullivan said. “He made her legacy immortal. She continues to live on. Every time this play is performed, she lives on.”