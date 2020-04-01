Heritage Theatre Festival is postponing its upcoming performance season. Theater officials plan to present the previously announced schedule of 2020 shows in the summer of 2021.
On Wednesday, theater officials cited the previously announced cancellation of summer programming at the University of Virginia and Monday's stay-at-home order from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam as reasons to reschedule.
Pending renegotiation of rights, the 2021 season will include Frank Loesser's "Guys and Dolls," Karen Zacarias's "The Book Club Play," Noel Coward's "Blithe Spirit" and Jeanne Sakata's "We Hold These Truths."
"We stand with our fellow arts organizations as we work to move forward in unprecedented times, and we look forward to celebrating the moment when we can, once again, share with our audiences the true magic that theater brings," Jenny Wales, Heritage's artistic director, said in Wednesday's statement.
To learn more about the shows and stay up to date with changes, go to heritagetheatrefestival.org.
