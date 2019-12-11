At age 17, Dejua Lewis is arguably the youngest business owner in Charlottesville. Over the summer, the Charlottesville High School senior opened her own restaurant in 5th Street Station, called Dejua’s Creationz. Together with her mom, Jeanetha Douglas, who operates JBD Event Catering & Soul Food out of the same space, mom and daughter are a culinary tour de force. The merged restaurants offer sweet treats from Dejua’s Creationz and soul food from JBD.
Since she was a kid, Dejua has been exposed to her mom’s work as a chef and caterer.
“I must have been 13 when I helped out at my first catering event,” Dejua remembered. “It was an event at the university.”
Throughout the years, Dejua would help her mom from time to time, learning the craft of cooking and getting more familiar with the world of catering. But she never thought that cooking food, or owning a restaurant for that matter, would become her career.
“I wanted to be a lawyer,” Dejua said. “I was absolutely convinced that’s what I wanted to be. So I took a class on criminal justice. I soon realized it was not for me.”
Not knowing what to do, she turned to her mom.
“I asked Dejua if there was a culinary program at school and if that was something she would like to try,” Douglas said. “I would have supported her no matter what, but she decided to enroll in the class.”
It would prove to be a first glimpse of what Dejua is capable of in the kitchen. Even though she joined the class halfway through the year, she ended top of her class and was named best chef.
“It lit a fire in me,” Dejua said. “Now, food is my life; it’s my identity.”
Douglas’ catering business, which she has owned for the past 10 years, was located in Belmont at the time. Looking for a place to offer customers more seating and a place where parking was ample, Douglas found a spot in 5th Street Station.
“By then, plans to open my own restaurant were already in motion,” Dejua said. “So we decided to both be in the same spot.”
Although Dejua’s Creationz focuses on sweet treats and smoothies, all made from scratch by the high school senior, there’s nothing on the menu of her mom’s restaurant Dejua can’t prepare.
“I do it all,” she said. “And I absolutely love doing it.”
If there’s a signature dish her mom prepares, it’s the mac and cheese.
“The first time I ever tried to make it, it was OK,” Dejua said. “Now, I can honestly say I make it just as good.”
Her mom agrees.
“I’ve always told her not to be just like me, but to be better than me,” Douglas said. “That’s the message I always give her — be better than me.”
Dejua is convinced her passion for food saved her life.
“My childhood wasn’t always easy. There were times I couldn’t see the end of the tunnel. But God intervened, and He is the reason I am here today,” she said. “He set me on this path, and I was able to get out of that tunnel. I thank God first for where I am today; I thank my mom second.”
The five months her restaurant has been open have been “crazy,” Dejua said. “But in the best possible way. It’s been absolutely amazing.”
The support she has received from the community, her peers at school and from school staff sometimes brings Dejua to tears.
“I can’t express how grateful I am for that support. It means the world to me,” she said.
Combining her senior year in high school and running a restaurant isn’t always easy.
“Sometimes, I’m able to knock out some school assignments from the restaurant. For the rest, as any chef will know, you need to have great time-management skills,” she said. “ It’s tough, but I’m making it work.”
Next fall, Dejua Lewis is spreading her wings even more, as she will enroll in the Culinary Institute of America in New York.
“I applied for that school and got word within two days that I was accepted. That feels amazing,” she said.
Dejua plans to return to her restaurant after the four years in New York and has big plans for the future.
“I would love to open a second location of Dejua’s Creationz in Charlottesville.,” she said. “After that, my dream is to open locations in Tokyo, Paris and Chicago. I don’t chase my dreams, but hunt my goals.”
Dejua considers her mom to be her biggest inspiration. The chef she looks up to most, however, is British chef Gordon Ramsay.
“I love everything he does. He’s extremely talented, and I consider him to be my role model. He’s blunt and honest, and I appreciate that. It would be a dream come true to once shake his hand.”
Dejua’s biggest fulfillment since becoming a professional in the culinary arts is her heightened sense of self.
“In the past, I never knew where to fit in. Was it the cool kids? Another group, perhaps? Now, I know. I make myself fit it. I’m comfortable with who I am. I’m my own group.”
The youngest business owner in Charlottesville recommends her chocolate chip cookies and the ice cream sandwich she offers. From the soul food menu, there’s the signature mac and cheese, the chicken dinners or perhaps the rack of ribs.
The smiles and uplifting conversation that come with the food are free of charge.
Dejua’s Creationz and JBD Event Catering & Soul Food are located at 245 Merchant Walk Avenue in 5th Street Station.
