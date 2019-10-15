Monday was observed as Columbus Day. Although Columbus gets credit for discovering America and its wealth of resources of different foods, we should not forget that people of Europe and the Far East had their own foods — not only meats, but also fruits and vegetables.
Over the centuries, European vegetables have become part of our cuisine. The same is true for American vegetables in Europe. But, in honor of Columbus, let’s talk about the old and some of the new vegetables.
It is very hard to pinpoint when and where certain Old World vegetables first came into being and how they were prepared. Some have lost favor; others have become popular again, as if newly discovered.
Take radishes, for example. They became popular so long ago and are known for various varieties from the Mediterranean to China and Japan. It is not known who first decided that their crunchy texture and peppery effects made them worth growing. Maybe it was in Egypt, where the slaves who built the Great Pyramid at Giza were kept going on radishes, onions and leeks — three of the world’s oldest vegetables.
When the wandering tribes of the Middle East began to settle down, they started growing wheat and domesticating animals, and civilization moved along rather quickly. Like wheat, root vegetables could be grown in fields and, with care, would develop in size and quality.
Two needs of early civilization were foods that could be stored and foods that could be used as medicine. Over time, individual gardens became part of everyday life. Roots could be stored in dry sand and kept through the cold season. Several plants, such as autumn crocus, became a relief for gout.
For centuries, the roots of beets (the bulbs of the plants) were used as a medicine, while the green leaves of the plant were cooked as a vegetable. The same was true for rhubarb, which was imported into Europe from Asia as a medicine. It was not until the 18th century that the young stems of the rhubarb plant were cooked with sugar and used as pie and tart fillings.
Cabbages, of one kind or another, got the reputation as being some of the worst and some of the best vegetables, depending on how they were cooked.
The Arabs in the Middle Ages grew cauliflowers. Their seeds came to Italy via Cyprus, then to France in the seventh century and to England a hundred years later. Brussels sprouts were eaten in Belgium in the early 13th century and were not known in France or England for another five centuries.
Vegetables from the East, such as peas and eggplant, came to Europe by way of the Middle East. From early Roman times, there also was a continuous movement of goods, including foods, from the Far East to Europe. Later, as the Muslim Empire expanded, the Moors brought vegetables through North Africa to Spain. Spinach from Persia, one of the Moorish imports, which also was taken in the opposite direction to China, became the most important European leaf vegetable.
After the discovery of America in 1492, the exchange of plants between America and Europe, as well as exchange with Africa and the Far East, altered the taste of European cuisine. As far as Europe was concerned, typical estate and royal gardeners were busy improving the quality and flavor of the new vegetables.
Cooks also experimented with creating new cuisines using the new vegetables. Italian cooks started to blanch celery in the 16th century to counteract the bitterness of wild celery. Other vegetables, such as fennel and kale, also received European cooking techniques.
New plants were the rage at the time. Some were used to create new dishes, and some became decorative plants for the garden. Along with tomatoes (first a garden plant), artichokes eventually were cooked. Old, grayish-looking peas, which had been in storage over the winter, were replaced with tiny, new green peas.
These peas became a luxury of summer. When peas were first served at the court of Louis XIV, not everyone was invited to eat them. Even though people had dined well at the king’s table, they would retire to their rooms to partake of a sumptuous plate of the new delicacy (boiled green peas with a butter sauce). This became a secret vice.
What foods did the New World provide to the Old World? The 16th and 17th centuries must have been exciting for the gardeners and cooks of Europe. First in this chain of travel, many vegetables had to travel north to Mexico and North America in order to reach the rest of the world, particularly Europe.
By 1000 BC, squashes had traveled up to North America from South America. Beans – French beans, kidney beans, string beans – all came from the New World. The great advantage of beans was that they could be dried for storage and winter food. Sweet potatoes arrived in Europe earlier than the common potato; both originated in Andes of South America.
The New World’s only cereal — corn — was introduced into Europe at the beginning of the 16th century. The golden cobs of corn, we know today, are descendants of the wild corn the Peruvians cultivated over thousands of years. As the Europeans soon found out, the ears of corn must be cooked fresh to retain their sweetness.
It would require a good deal of time and research to become familiar with the many varieties of peppers and chilies that are native to the New World. As time went on, it became obvious the larger the chili, the milder it is, and the smaller, the hotter. What we know today as bell peppers (large peppers) — green, red, orange, or yellow — always have been mild peppers. The small chilies, primarily hot ones, were used for seasonings in the old world. Cayenne pepper is powdered chilies.
Today, it is almost impossible to imagine Mediterranean food without tomatoes. It was the Spanish who first brought tomatoes to Europe from South and Central America. Upon its arrival in Europe, the plump red fruit was given the name “the golden apple” by the Italians — not for its color, but what it added to Italian cuisine.
The northern Europeans decided that tomatoes were bad and caused various illnesses. This opinion was shared by northern Europeans who settled in North America, as we did not grow tomatoes on a commercial scale until the end of the 18th century.
Today, there are so many varieties of vegetables, both Old World and New World varieties, to choose from. Maybe Mom won’t have to say, “Eat your veggies.”
