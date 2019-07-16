I like crab — sautéed soft-shell crabs, crab cakes or the famous Italian soup crab cioppino. Even though we are not too far from the coast, it still can be difficult to get crab at the local grocery store.
I first became acquainted with crab many years ago, when I was living in Washington, D.C. I had a dinner invitation from an acquaintance who suggested we go to a restaurant that usually had soft-shell crab on the menu in the summer. “Oh, fine,” I said, since I did not recall having eaten that type of crab.
As she sat there relishing her crab, I fidgeted, not knowing how to attack this blob of brown, sautéed seafood. I bit into a piece and chewed and chewed some more. Was I supposed to spit out the shell? I guess not, since my friend was enjoying it. I politely picked at the crab and said to myself, “Never again.”
That was years and years ago. Shortly after that experience, I learned what soft-shell crab was all about — and also became very fond of crab cakes when on a visit to the Eastern Shore. Cioppino became a Saturday night special favorite when we lived in California. I may be crabby at times, but as far as seafood is concerned, crab is one of my favorites.
There are 4,400 species of crab, each with immensely different habitats, but they have one thing in common — all true crabs are edible. They range in size from the tiny pea crab, which lives inside the shells of mollusks, to the giant Tasmanian crab, which can weigh 30 pounds. Most crabs walk sideways because their wide bodies gets in the way of walking.
Just as the crabs themselves are different, so are their eating habits. Some are hunters and pursue their prey, primarily shrimp. One species prefers oyster and establishes itself among the rocks where oysters dwell. The crab seizes a rock, and when the oyster opens its shell, the crab inserts a rock in the shell, enabling the crab to leisurely feast on the oyster. Some crabs prefer a vegetable diet; the robber crab climbs tall palm tress to pick coconuts for its dinner.
Crabs are found in most areas of the world. The most popular crabs in the United States are the West Coast dwellers — the Dungeness, the Alaska king, and the Tanner crab. The smaller rock crab also recently has become popular in California. In the East, the blue crab is most prevalent in the Chesapeake Bay and along the Gulf Coast. Blue crabs also are prized during the molting season, when they shed their shells and are marketed as soft-shell crabs. This delicacy is only available on a limited basis during the summer months.
The Chesapeake Bay commercial crabbing industry began in the mid-19th century with the advent of refrigeration and regular steamboat and rail transportation. Until then, the highly perishable crabs could not survive shipments to markets outside the local area.
Chesapeake Bay's blue crabs are highly prized and have some special characteristics. The blue refers to the color on the underside of the large claws. Most of the crab's life is spent on the floor of the Bay. Each female blue crab produces about 2 million eggs, but only about 50 reach maturity. Eggs, which are hatched in June, mature in July or August of the following year.
The blue crab may shed its shell as many as 23 times during its natural life span of three years. Each molt increases the crab's size by one-third. Before molting, the crab develops a soft, new internal shell. The old shell then cracks, and the crab wiggles out. This fresh "soft crab" draws in water to expand its wrinkled shell, and after two days, the shell hardens. As the crab ages, molts are less frequent. There is only a 24-hour period when the shell is soft enough so that the whole body of the crab can be eaten.
One crab pot can trap up to 50 crabs. The Atlantic blue crab that ventures into the crab pot averages 5 to 7 inches across the back of the shell. Crab potters will keep almost all forms of legal-size crabs, although they prefer the crab with the hard shell. Jimmy crabs, or males, are the fattest and meatiest. Egg-bearing females are not harvested commercially and are thrown back.
As baskets or barrels are filled, the waterman keeps his wooden sizing gauge at hand to make sure the crab is more than the 5-inch minimum legal size. Then he heads to the picking house, where his baskets and barrels are weighed and their struggling contents are sent to be steamed, picked, graded and packed.
Crab pickers are paid by the pound. It takes 12 to 20 seconds to pick one crab, and crabs are never picked by machine. Professional crab pickers use a small sharp knife and their hands to break the crab into manageable pieces.
Soft-shell crabs are "peeler" crabs in a molting phase that shed their shells. Crabs intended for market as soft-shell crabs are often held in raft-like floats in creeks or in concrete tanks ashore until they shed their hard shells. As soon they shed, and while their new shell is still soft and edible, they are quickly removed, packed in ice and placed on a bed of eel grass on flat trays for shipment.
Blue crabs are the basis of crab cakes, cream of crab soup and deviled crab. Soft-shell crabs are usually served fried.
The following recipe for crab cakes is of Maryland origin. The addition of baking powder to this crab mixture results in a light and fluffy crab cake. I usually serve the crab cakes with a rice salad.
Crab Cakes
1 pound crab meat
1 egg, beaten
2/3 cup finely crushed saltine cracker crumbs
1 ½ teaspoons Old Bay Seasoning
3 dashes Tabasco sauce
½ teaspoon dry mustard
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 tablespoon lemon juice
3 tablespoons chopped parsley
3 to 4 tablespoons mayonnaise
Butter or margarine for frying
Pick over the crab meat, removing any loose shells. Place in a bowl and add all of the ingredients except the mayonnaise. Gently fold to mix, being careful not to break up the crab meat. Fold in enough mayonnaise to hold the mixture together. Shape the crabmeat mixture into 8 three-inch patties.
Melt enough butter in a large skillet over medium heat to cover the bottom of the skillet. Add the crabmeat cakes and fry until brown on one side, about 3 to 4 minutes, then turn and brown the other side, also about 3 to 4 minutes. Serve at once. Serves 8.
Orange Rice Salad
¼ cup orange juice
2 tablespoons lime juice
2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
½ tablespoon white wine vinegar
¼ teaspoon pepper
6 ounces rinsed, drained black beans
2 cups cooked rice
⅓ cup pimento stuffed olives, sliced
⅓ cup chopped red pepper
1 avocado, peeled and diced
½ large Valencia orange, peeled and diced
Lettuce leaves, for garnish
In a 1-cup measuring cup, combine the orange juice, lime juice, cilantro, wine vinegar and pepper. Stir and set aside.
Combine the remaining ingredients in a mixing bowl and toss gently to mix. Pour the dressing over the salad and gently toss. Refrigerate for 4 hours before serving to allow flavors to meld. Serve the salad on lettuce leaves.