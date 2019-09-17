Frozen pizza for one doesn’t do it for me. Pizza dough is easy to make, and it can be frozen with or without toppings. The more mushrooms and tomato slices, the better.
Pizzas, though maybe not in the form we know it today, have a long history. They were actually flatbreads with toppings; they were consumed by the Egyptians, Romans and Greeks, who ate them with herbs and oil. Actually, any one of these cultural groups could have invented pizza dough once they learned the secret of mixing flour with water and heating it on a hot stone.
In the third century B.C., Cato the Elder wrote the first history of Rome. In it, he mentioned a flat round of dough dressed with olive oil, herbs and honey. This type of bread was baked on hot stones.
In the first century A.D., Apicius, a culinary expert, wrote about a variety of ingredients put on a base of bread dough and baked. The ashes of Mount Vesuvius provided information that there were pizza shops in the town of Pompeii, complete with marble slabs for assembling the pizza.
The pizza we know today was the brainchild of the Neapolitans who took the plain, old-style pizza and added the latest culinary discovery — the tomato. This happened during the 18th century, after a good strain of red, large and sweet tomatoes had been developed from seeds. Two Jesuits had brought the tomato seeds to Italy from Peru.
Pizza acquired such fame among writers and artists, as well as common folk, that the word was included in Alexandre Dumas’ (1824-1895) dictionary. He wrote that pizza is a sort of flat bread with cheese, tomato and small fish. He also said that it was a yardstick by which food was priced in the market.
At the time, pizza was sold from stalls and eaten on the streets. After the stalls, pizzerias began to appear in Naples, and the popularity of pizza spread to the nobility.
When Queen Margherita arrived in Naples in 1889, with King Umberto I, she immediately wanted to sample the dish she had heard so much about. Being a royal, she could not really go to a pizzeria, so the owner of one came to her. He was Don Raffaeke Esposito, owner of the famous pizzeria Pietro il Pizzailolo.
Esposito came with his wife, Donna Rosa, who was the pizza maker. They prepared three different pizzas for the queen. One was made with pork fat, cheese and basil. Another was made with tomatoes, garlic and oil. The third was made with tomatoes, mozzarella and basil — red, white and green, the colors of the Italian flag. That one was Margherita’s favorite.
Pizza came to this country with Italian immigrants — and spaghetti — in the early 1900s. However, pizza did not really become famous in this country until the returning soldiers of World War II expressed a desire for it.
Pizza quickly became an “in food.” Various pizza parlors with take-out and home delivery became the rage. One of these pizza companies was and still is Domino’s Pizza.
Domino’s Pizza was started with borrowed money by two brothers in the 1960s. Tom and James Monaghan brought a small Michigan pizzeria called Dominick’s, which was run jointly by them until James traded his share for a secondhand car. Tom revitalized the image by changing the name to Domino’s Pizza.
By the late 1970s, there were more than 200 franchise pizza businesses in the United States, and Domino’s Pizza was ready to go international. In 1983 Domino’s Pizza opened its doors in Winnipeg and, in the same year, opened its 1,000th store. Later that same year, Domino’s history began in Australia with its first franchise in Brisbane.
The locations for Domino’s Pizza grew quickly in all sorts of places, including Bogota, Colombia. Despite Domino’s diverse locations, it still was a very traditional company. Its menu had been kept very simple and streamlined; it only sold one type of pizza crust, which it named the regular pizza.
Domino’s pizza dough was shaped by tossing it in the air and pulling it into shape. The pizza menu included just two sizes of dough. It was not until much later that competition forced the company to add medium and extra-large pizza sizes. There were no such things as side orders. You could have pizza, pizza or pizza, and you could drink only Coke with it.
In 1989, that changed with the introduction of the Deep Pan pizza. For the first time in 25 years, the company was forced to react to market demand. However, this move consolidated the financial base and ensured the growth of Domino’s Pizza. That same year, the 5,000th Domino’s Pizza was opened.
The public’s taste had changed, and, by 1992, Domino’s introduced its first non-pizza item to the menu — bread sticks. The dough was already on hand, and the making of bread sticks was not so different from making pizza crust.
For many years, Domino’s had advertised that if the delivery of its pizzas took longer than 30 minutes, the pizza would be delivered free. This was parodied by a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie that specified the “pizza dude has 30 seconds” to complete the delivery.
In 1994, Domino’s Pizza introduced chicken wings to the menu. At the same time, the company entered the African market when a Domino’s shop opened in Egypt. By 1996, Domino’s eclared that its global sales had reached $3 billion.
Despite its reluctance to add a wider-ranging menu, the company has given the pizza industry many innovations. The belt-driven pizza oven was the invention of Domino’s Pizza. The company began using corrugated cardboard delivery boxes, which would hold the heat within the pizza during delivery time. Next, they introduced the Heat Wave, a portable electric bag system that keeps the pizza hot during delivery.
By 1997, it had given stores an internal facelift and introduced a new logo. Domino’s Pizza continued to grow, opening seven stores on five continents on the same day. In 2004, on Super Bowl Sunday, Domino’s sold more than 1 million pizzas.
The standard Domino’s Pizza has been adjusted depending on the location, designed to reflect local tastes. Squid is popular in Japan. The British favor tuna and sweet corn. The dominant flavor in India is lamb and pickled ginger. The Swiss and the Mexicans enjoy jalapeno peppers on their pizzas. The Greeks follow their traditional olives, feta cheese and oregano. There is even a frozen peanut butter pizza.
Enjoy your pizza.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.