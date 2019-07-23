With this hot weather, many of us have been cooking on the grill. Sadly, not me, as I do not have an outdoor grill anymore — for one person, it is not worth the effort. I do have a small indoor Farberware electric grill, which has been very handy recently for chops and steaks.
I just realized that this grill is 47 years old and has been used all these years. It came with Allan’s household when we got married in 1972.
For the past year, I have had to line the drip tray with foil because it has some small holes in it. Guess it’s time for a new grill. The ones I saw on the Internet really looked great.
In most households, the grill is used for steaks, chops, hamburgers and, occasionally, chicken or pork ribs. However, beef and grills seem to go together. Throughout history, beef has been the meat of choice for most civilizations.
Long before written records were kept, humans used cattle for food. The magnificent paintings of great horned bulls in the prehistoric Lascaux caves in southwestern France tell us that they were important to life at that time. No one knows exactly when cattle were domesticated, but it must have been in those prehistoric times.
The Neolithic Swiss lake dwellings of some 3,000 years ago show evidence of domesticated cattle. Before then, people must have followed herds of cattle as our Plains Indians followed the buffalo.
Other cave paintings show that after the last glacier receded to the north, the ancestors of today’s cattle family could be seen munching new plant life that appeared on the forested tundras of Europe. Eventually, wild species of cattle began to appear in both Europe and Asia. Previously, cave artists had drawn pictures of bison, horse, reindeer and elk. Then the wild bull became the center of the cave paintings.
Since early times, these animals played a dual role. They were not only a source of food, but also an object of worship. It was believed that eating the flesh of animals, which were also offered to the gods, gave man divine strength.
Whole bulls were roasted for the Grecian army. However, the more agrarian societies resisted eating their patient, hard-working companions. Man was and is a meat eater, and beef, for most, was too tasty to resist.
The Sumerians, as well as the early Minoans, revered the bull, but had no compunctions about keeping a herd of cattle on hand for food. The Bible mentions cattle repeatedly. It tells about the worship of the golden calf and the killing of the fatted calf for the return of the Prodigal Son.
Eventually, cattle raising was practiced all over Europe. Alexander the Great added to the stock in Greece by importing 2,000 Indian cattle. The Romans took their breeds north with them as they conquered territories north of their homeland.
Our backyard barbecue may have its ancestry among ancient Saxon customs. They were early masters of live coal-fire cooking.
The word “steak” comes from two old Norse words meaning “to roast on a spit” and “to be roasted.” Norman invaders brought to the English language the word “beef.” However, the Anglo-Saxon word “ox” was used for the lesser parts of the animal, such as oxtail and ox head.
By the Middle Ages, when a man’s wealth was measured by what he possessed, a large herd of cattle became a considerable status symbol.
England became the European country most noted for her beef. However, the French named the cut of beef over the loin from the French ”sur,” meaning above. Thus “Surloin” became “sirloin” around 1600. When an Englishman spoke of meat, he meant beef.
Until the Industrial Revolution, most Englishmen earned their living from the land. In 1669, when the Grand Duke of Tuscany visited England and inspected the King’s Body Guard, he commented on their strength and was told that they were great eaters of beef. To this day, the royal guards with their bushy black headgear are known as Beefeaters.
It is rather strange that no cattle are native to North or South America. The buffalo, so common when the early settlers arrived, is the closest relative to early wild cattle of Europe and Asia.
Shiploads of cattle, along with other supplies from Europe, were brought into the colonies. Cattle imported to the Southwest by the Spanish developed into the Texas Longhorns.
Not to be outdone, Americans contributed their share of the naming of cuts of beef. One such cut is the “porterhouse” steak. Around 1814, restaurants lined the New York waterfront catering to ships’ crews and travelers. Since a meal and a glass of ale or porter (beer) was the fare, such places were referred to as “porterhouses.”
A man named Martin Morrison ran such a porterhouse that became known for its steaks. Caught short one evening for a favorite customer, Morrison was forced to dice a steak from what was to be his family’s dinner roast. The customer was so pleased with this steak cut from the short loin that he ordered another, and thereafter always demanded such a cut. Others followed, and the porterhouse steak was born.
In 1854, the editors of Harper’s Weekly concluded, after a regional squabble as to what was America’s favorite food, that steak was the most universally enjoyed meal.
Modern breeds of beef have greatly improved this favorite meal. Two hundred years ago, beef cattle still looked like the utility animals of the past. Those large animals had muscular bodies, with long legs and strong heads and necks.
Today’s beef cattle are short-legged, compact-bodied animals with wide loins and quarters. Americans do not consume all this beef in steaks; there is hamburger, too. This country holds the record for hamburger eating in general — and specifically by one Philip Yazdzik, who consumed 77 at one sitting in Chicago in 1955.
I like a grilled beef steak and occasionally prefer some different flavorings beside just salt and pepper. The following recipe gives beef a different flavor without spoiling the taste of the meat. Serve with a baked potato or a potato salad.
Asian Flank Steak
1 large flank steak, about 2 pounds
2 tablespoons oil
¼ teaspoon sesame oil
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon onion powder
1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
2 teaspoons fresh chopped ginger
5 tablespoons soy sauce
5 tablespoons orange juice concentrate
5 tablespoons brandy
Coarsely ground pepper, to taste
Score the flank steak on both sides and place it in a shallow pan. In a small bowl, combine the remaining ingredients and pour them over the steak. Marinate at room temperature for 2 hours, or in the refrigerator for 4 hours, turning the steak occasionally. Broil 3 to 4 inches from the heat on the grill for 4 to 5 minutes per side for medium. Slice thinly across the grain at a 45° angle. Serves 4.