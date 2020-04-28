The coronavirus has changed almost everyone’s lifestyle in the past couple of weeks — even the everyday cooking style. Are you doing more one-dish meals, more casseroles, more CrockPot cooking, all in order to spend more time with the kids, who are at home?
My life has not changed too much. Since I work at home and live alone, I have avoided going out when it is not necessary. I am cooking more simple meals, but I have always enjoyed one-dish meals, particularly those with beef as the main ingredient. After all, beef has been a source of food for many, many centuries in Europe, as well as in this country.
Beef became the “in” meat in the 18th century in England during the affluent Tudor times, and the English became known as beefeaters.
In London, there was an event that could be called a culinary revolution — the introduction of the beefsteak. Steak became so popular that clubs were formed to study beef under the most favorable circumstances — dining. One such club founded in 1735, the “sublime Society of Beefsteaks,” had as its motto “Beef and Liberty,” and its emblem was a gridiron upon which steaks were broiled.
The availability of beef in England was partly due to the unique experiments conducted by Lord Townshend, known as “Turnip Townshend.” He proved that cattle could be kept well in winter in barns by feeding them turnips. Townshend inspired Robert Bakewell, England’s first commercial stock breeder, to develop hardier and weightier cattle in order to produce better beefsteaks.
By the 19th century, the English were outdone as beefeaters by the Americans. Up until that time, pork was the meat of choice for Americans. In the mid-1800s, Americans were eating twice as much beef per person as the English. An article in Harper’s Weekly noted that the most common meal in America was steak. In the East, most of the beef came from the Carolinas and Georgia. However, by 1854, Texas Longhorns became the main source of beef for the East.
The cattle raised by Mexican ranchers in Texas became known as Texas Longhorns. When these ranchers fled south after Texas’ independence in 1836, they left the Longhorns to roam free. These cattle were descendants of the Andalusia cattle the Spanish had brought to Mexico. When the Americans settled Texas, they bred the Longhorns with other species, such as Herefords.
Texas cattle were driven north to railheads in the Midwest and shipped East by rail. The Shawnee Trail, the first of the great cattle trails, opened in 1840. It ran from Brownsville on the Gulf through Dallas to Missouri.
However, the most heavily traveled trail was the Chisholm Trail to Kansas. Half of all of the cattle moved from Texas followed it. The heyday of the cattle drives lasted about 20 years, from 1865 to the mid-1880s. During this period, 5 million cows were moved from Texas to railheads in Kansas and Missouri. The great cattle drives came to an end with the expansion of the railroads into Texas.
Eventually, refrigeration made it possible to slaughter closer to the cattle ranches and ship meat instead of live cattle. In addition to supplying Americans with their favorite meat, the cowboys who herded them popularized a new way of cooking — the barbecue.
In the latter part of the 1800s, South Dakota became known for its cattle raising. In 1876, when gold fever was at its height in South Dakota, there were no cattle on the lush prairies. There were only a few remaining buffalo and a few oxen, which had been abandoned by settlers moving west. Two years later, when the value of the grazing land became apparent, however, there were 100,000 head of cattle in South Dakota. Five years later, the number had risen to 800,000.
The new cattle industry in South Dakota appealed to European investors. The Scots acquired large land holdings and hired hundreds of cowboys. In the late 1800s, a Scottish accent was all that was needed as collateral for a mortgage to start a ranch and raise cattle in South Dakota.
Along with the Scots came their cattle — Scottish Highlanders, Aberdeen Angus and white-faced Herefords. Many returned to Scotland as meat. In 1883, South Dakota shipped 50,000 dressed beef carcasses on ice to Glasgow. Even with all of the cattle on the range, however, the majority of the American population still mainly ate pork. At that time beefsteak, like store-bought bread, was a luxury that few could afford. Today, Americans eat more beef than any other country in the world. The average consumption of beef is 65 pounds per person per year in all types of beef dishes.
You are never too old to learn something new, as I found out. Convection oven? What’s that? I asked as I was going through some small books that came with my microwave oven. Microwave and convection? What’s that? I asked. Did I dare try? Why not?
I first learned that both microwave and convection cooking can be done in the same oven. (Other ovens have regular baking and convection baking in the same oven. Just different temperature settings and different internal mechanisms.)
Well, you are never too old to learn something. The recipe for this convection oven dish sounded delicious — and the result was. I have had a learning experience with a new type of cooking. Note: many convection ovens will tell you to preheat at 25 degrees higher than required cooking temperature. They are supposed to lower automatically to the lower temperature. I found that not to be necessary and just automatically preheat to the cooking temperature, as I have done in this recipe.
Enchilada Casserole
» 2 pounds lean ground beef
» 1 mediun onion, chopped
» 1 (11-ounce) can corn with red and green peppers, drained
» 1 (10-ounce) can hot or mild enchilada sauce
» 1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
» 1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chilies, drained
» ½ cup picante sauce
» ½ teaspoon oregano
» ½ teaspoon salt
» ¼ teaspoon pepper
» 12 (6-inch) corn tortillas, divided
» 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
Preheat oven in convection bake to 350 degrees. The casserole will be cooked at 350 degrees in the convection oven. In a skillet, cook the ground beef and onion until beef is browned. Drain. Stir in the corn, enchilada sauce, tomato sauce, chilies, picante sauce, oregano, salt and pepper.
Place 6 tortillas on the bottom of a 3-quart (9- by 13-inch) baking dish, arranging so that tortillas extend 1 inch up sides of dish. Pour half of the meat mixture over tortillas. Top with half of the cheese.
Repeat layers of tortillas and meat mixture. Convection bake for 25 minutes. Top with remaining cheese and convection bake for 10 to 15 minutes until hot and bubbly. Serves 6 to 8.
