There are many items that classify as foods that are not really essential to a meal. I call them enhancements. They are nice to add to a dish to bring out its flavors, but not really necessary. Mustard is such a flavor enhancer; a little bit spices up a dish.
I have always liked mustard with boiled or fried sausages and became even more of a fan after visiting the mustard shop in the center of the town of Dijon in France. Allan and I were leisurely driving toward Paris when I saw the sign for Dijon. “Oh, let’s stop,” I said. We did — and liked the area so much that we decided to stay for several days.
The mustard shop in the center of Dijon looked like an old pharmacy, with beautiful faience jars of various sizes and shapes arranged on wooden shelves. Some of the jars went back to the 17th century, when, in the interest of controlled quality and uniform production, the Dijon mustard industry was put under government control. Even today, Dijon is still the world’s largest mustard center.
The other main type of French mustard is from Bordeaux. It has a sweet-and-sour taste and is often flavored with spices and tarragon. Many cooks claim that this Bordeaux mustard is similar to German mustard. It is good with sausages and adds a tang to French dressing. However, French mustard is not the only one in the world.
Before we get stuck in the mustard jar, we must acknowledge that mustard is a plant that dates back thousands of years. Its seeds or grains are cracked or ground, then mixed with water, vinegar, wine or other liquids and flavorings to produce the spread known as mustard.
However, only three species of mustard seeds are used for the condiment — black, brown and white. These seeds are not flavorful until cracked and mixed with liquid. White mustard originated in the Mediterranean area. It, in turn spawned yellow mustard. The brown mustard originated in the Himalayas, and is used primarily in Chinese cooking. Edible mustard greens are of an entirely different species of plants.
Inhabitants of the ancient cities of the Middle East cooked food in sesame oil and seasoned it with mustard. Egyptian writings and drawings found in the pyramids detail the use of mustard. The Egyptians seasoned their meat by popping a few mustard seeds into their mouths as they chewed. This was the first use of mustard as a condiment.
The growing populations of the first civilizations had an appetite for spices. At the time, commerce in spices, controlled primarily by the Arabs, was unpredictable. The Romans found that mustard was one seed that would grow almost anywhere from North Africa to Great Britain. Thus, they planted mustard seeds along with rosemary, garlic, thyme and mint in almost every land they conquered in Europe.
Mustard, because it was easily cultivated and available almost everywhere, became one of the most esteemed seasonings of the Middle Ages. It seasoned almost everything.
By the ninth century, mustard was grown on convent grounds near Paris and sold to provide revenue for the church. Charlemagne, the first ruler to bear the title of Holy Roman Emperor, decreed in 812 that mustard be grown on all the French imperial farms. Besides using the mustard seeds as a seasoning and preservative, people ate the leaves of the plant alone or mixed into salads.
With the invasion of British Isles during the Norman Conquest, foreign foods and an interest in spices came to liven up bland English cooking. Fifty years later, men returning home from the Crusades brought new cooking spices. A pepper grinder became essential in the British kitchen, and mustard was an important cooking ingredient.
Mustard also became an important crop in Germany in the 12th century. Comparatively inexpensive, it was the “poor man’s spice.”
Although the early ground mustard seeds were not uniform in size, the “lumpy” mustard was a favorite. In 1730, a Mrs. Clements came up with the idea of milling the mustard seeds into the consistency of fine flour. The Hanoverian royal family of Germany took up the idea and soon became very fond of sirloin of beef with mustard sauce, as had their English cousins.
The mustard flour could be kept for a long time without deterioration. When some mustard sauce was needed, a spoonful of the flour was mixed with a little water, which released the fiery flavor.
In the 1770s, mustard took a modern turn when Maurice Grey and Antoine Poupon introduced the world to Grey Poupon Dijon mustard. Their original store still can be seen in downtown Dijon.
In 1814, Jeremiah Colman, an English flour miller, began milling mustard in Norwich. Forty years later, the company grew so big that Colman built a large factory complex in Norwich. In 1866, Colman was appointed as mustard-maker to Queen Victoria.
Colman perfected the technique of grinding mustard seeds into a fine powder without creating the heat that brings out the oil. The oil must be carefully handled so as not to expose the oil to air, which would evaporate the flavor.
Each year from the 1880s until 1939, Colman produced special mustard tins for the Christmas market in England. The tins held four, five, or six pounds of mustard. When empty, these tins became containers for cookies.
R.T. French, an American company, manufactures ball-park mustard. It, like all other mustards, is made by first separating the useful seeds from pebbles, stems and broken seeds. This accomplished by using sieves and low-pressure steam. The seeds are then weighed into batches and mixed with vinegar, water and spices. The paste is collected in large holding tanks and then pumped into bottling machines, where the mustard is put into jars. Made from white alba seeds, French’s mustard is hot. It must be aged for about two weeks to develop its flavor.
Long ago, mustard was considered a medicinal plant rather than a culinary one. In the sixth century B.C., Greek scientist Pythagoras used mustard as a remedy for scorpion stings. A hundred years later, Hippocrates used mustard in medicines and poultices. Mustard plasters were applied to treat toothaches and a number of other ailments.
Some say that mustard is an aphrodisiac, or so the ancients thought. The Chinese did too. So, pass the mustard and I’ll have another hot dog.
