For me, it is always amazing how a small item of food that was historically important over the centuries has taken a back seat in our daily food preparations. This has been very true of the olive.
Olives and their oil played an important part in the history of the Mediterranean region — in the historical and political scene more so than in food preparation.
Christians from the earliest times understood the story of Noah, his ark, the flood and the olive branch-bearing dove that signified that the flood was over. The olive was a symbol of the resurrection and baptism. The dove and the olive branch were a shorthand for the whole Bile story and its meaning.
Anointing with olive oil was a sign of respect in the ancient world. A pound of olive oil was frequently poured over the head of an honored guest. The oil also was used to anoint the dead. In ancient Greece, it was customary to leave a jug of olive oil in a dead person’s tomb as a friendly offering.
If anything could be useful to the dead in the hereafter, olive oil was likely to be what was needed. The oil was usually more costly than the beautiful container with the ashes of the dead, or even the funeral.
For thousands of years, people have felt that it is right and necessary to pour olive oil over special or significant stones. Perhaps people saw the oil sink into the stones and felt that the stones became more powerful and lifelike.
Whatever was anointed — man, buildings, ritual utensils, or rock — was set apart from everyday life. Anointing the head of one’s guest admitted him to one’s house and into the number of one’s friends. Of course, dead people were anointed out of respect, and because they entered a new state of being.
Most food historians believe that the island of Crete was the birthplace of the olive. It grew wild there and was later cultivated in Egypt, as evidenced by Egyptian art that depicts olive picking.
However, recent historical records show that olives were first cultivated in Syria and Palestine in the fourth millennium B.C. Olives and olive oil had become an element of international commerce by 2500 B.C., when the products were shipped from Crete to Egypt and Asia Minor. Later, Greece became the center of olive cultivation, but it lost most of its olive trees when various conquerors cut them down in order to subjugate the Greeks.
Olives did not make the usual east-to-west journey as some of the other fruits and vegetables of the Middle East. It came first to Spain from the eastern Mediterranean in the fourth century B.C. Gradually, olive trees were brought to southern France and then to Italy (or Latium) in 550 B.C.
The Romans became heavy consumers of olives. They ate them at the beginning of the meal as appetizers and at the end as palate cleansers. Also, a Roman meal might include dishes in which olives were the principal ingredient. Olives and bread were the staple food of the Roman peasants and workers. The Roman lords gave inferior olives, deficient in oil, to their laborers and slaves and kept the best for their tables. The second-best olives were used to make oil.
Olive oil was not popular as a cooking oil outside of the olive-growing areas surrounding the Mediterranean. In most countries of the world, including several in the Mediterranean region, the chief cooking fat was lard. Spanish cooks used olive oil exclusively, as Spain was ruled by the Moors, who prohibited use of any pork products. To this day, Spain is the world's foremost producer of olives.
There are about 30 varieties of olive trees grown in different areas of the Mediterranean region. Not only does the fruit vary, but so does the pit. An important characteristic of an olive tree is that it can reproduce itself from an underground stump, even if the tree is apparently dead.
Olives are harvested in November and December. Green olives are picked before they are fully ripe. Purple and black olives are picked when they are fully ripe or overripe.
Methods of picking the olives and producing the oil have changed little over the centuries. The olives are collected by pickers with large wicker baskets, or by spreading nets around the base of each tree and shaking it.
In Italy, as soon as the olives have been harvested, they are taken to the olificio (olive mill), where the oil must be extracted within a week. The best oil is produced in one or two days. The whole process takes place without any use of heat or chemicals. Thus, the end result is the pure juice of the olive with all the nutritional value of the fruit still in it.
The fruit is cleaned and washed in cold water and then crushed in stone mortars or under granite millstones. The kneaded pulp is placed in pressing bags, which are then crushed between oil press plates.
The oil that is extracted is the “olio di prima spremitura (first pressing). Most of this oil is marketed as virgin olive oil. The remainder of the oil, which may not comply with strict regulations (too high in acid or too dark in color and off in taste) is blended with virgin olive oil and is sold as “pure olive oil.” Color varies from oil to oil and is not a factor in determining quality.
There are six grades of olive oil, from extra virgin with an acidity of 1% to 3.5% olive oil. The latter is a blend of different oils, but is still classed as virgin olive oil.
In Italy, there are various regions of olive tree cultivation. Each produces a different quality of oil. For example, Liguria produces a pale, golden oil, which is sweet and delicate. The famous oil of Chianti is fruity and full bodied. Southern Italy, which accounts for 80% of the national production, produces an olive oil with a delicate almond flavor. There, almond trees grow among the olive trees — a beautiful sight to see.
Olive oil should be consumed within the year. It does not keep for more than 18n months.
By the end of May, the modest flower of the olive tree becomes a tiny berry, which, by September, has grown into a full-size olive. However, olives do not become ripe until winter.
