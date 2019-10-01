I wonder if there were many, if any, olive branches for peace extended at the recent meeting of the United Nations in New York? Probably not, and not even for show. The symbol of the olive tree and its branches will outlast any discussions at this world organization.
Olives — the tree and the fruit — have existed long before written history. Many of the folk stories about olives are charming and part of the folklore of Greece and the Middle East, although many historians claim these were real happenings.
According to ancient stories, the gods Athena and Poseidon once disputed the allegiance of a small settlement on a rock in eastern Greece. A jury of other gods agreed to decide in favor of the one who could benefit the inhabitants of the region the most.
Poseidon, the god of the sea, struck a salt spring from the rock. Athena turned and pointed to an olive tree. It was the first one, which she had caused to grow from the soil. With great jubilation, the gods decided in favor of Athena, daughter of Zeus, who was also known for her gifts of agriculture. Poseidon, it seemed did not have as much to offer.
In this tale, there is some wisdom. The olive tree of Athena needs knowledge and understanding. It has a long existence and is not suitable to nomadic life. It needs a patient owner of an olive orchard, who does not saunter among his trees to partake of the delicious ripe fruit of his orchard, because an untreated ripe olive is bitter.
However, treated olives and olive oil have a long history.
The ancient Greeks and Romans spent much of their lives pouring olive oil over themselves. They oiled after the bath, before and sometimes during meals, before and after doing physical exercise, before long journeys on foot, and again upon arrival. The prescription for health of the Greeks was “honey on the inside, olive on the outside.” Later, this was changed to “wine on the inside,” but olive oil remained the external lubricant.
Eventually, the Greeks and Romans, who used scrapers and lye for cleansing, started importing a type of soap from other parts of the Middle East. This soap was made with olive oil. Soon, olive oil became the basis for making the highest quality of soap, called Castile. It was first made in Spain. Castile soap is white and glossy, with a faint natural fragrance. It became world famous from the eighth century on.
We all know that olives, after properly being treated, are excellent for eating and for olive oil in cooking and salad dressings. However, olive oil also is an excellent base for perfumes. Scented oils were use liberally on all social occasions in the ancient world. As time went on, France specialized in soaps, perfumes and cosmetics – all dependent on French olive groves. Hair gleaming with perfumed ointment was greatly admired. However, those using butter as an ointment were not the most popular in society.
The ancient Egyptians used to set large cones of perfumed ointment, which were made with olive oil, upon their heads at dinner parties. As the atmosphere warmed up, the cones would gradually melt and deliciously drizzle scented oil down their hair and faces. Women of Greece and Rome perfumed themselves with scented olive oil.
Even, today, many people who live in the Mediterranean area drink regular amounts, one or two tablespoons at a time, of olive oil. Olive oil is a gentile laxative. The use of olive oil as a shield against infection is a well-known precaution.
There are other uses of olive oil. It has been used from time immemorial to preserve wool fibers from breaking. It also prevents static electricity and makes spinning wool an easier task. Olive oil was used in the past for preventing rust, lubricating leather, making ink and diamond polishing. Fish has been canned in olive oil since canning was invented in 1804, although today soya oil is cheaper.
Olive oil, as cooking oil, was not popular outside of the olive-growing areas surrounding the Mediterranean. In most countries of the world, including several in the Mediterranean region, the chief cooking fat was lard. Greece and the Middle East depended on mutton for their cooking fat.
Spanish cooks used olive oil exclusively as the Moors, who prohibited use of any pork products, ruled Spain. Vegetable and nut oils were not alternatives to lard or olive oil in early days, as they had not been developed. Olive oil was virtually unknown in Paris until the Revolution, when it was introduced by a newly opened restaurant.
Jesuit missionaries introduced olive trees into Mexico in the 17th century. They took them from there into southern California, where they flourished. In the United States, olives are grown for their fruit, but elsewhere they are grown primarily for oil. The olive is a hard–stoned fruit used as a condiment, for seasoning and as an appetizer. Olives are also delicious when added to many meat dishes and stews.
Olives, as they grow on the tree, are pale green. When they begin to turn straw-colored, they are picked and prepared in various ways for eating. Fresh olives are bitter; the bitterness is removed in the preparation.
Green fermented olives, the well-known Spanish-style olives, are soaked in lye for a short time, washed and then kept in barrels of salt solution for six to 12 months. This causes a lactic-acid fermentation and gives them their astringent taste. Sugar is added from time to time to keep fermentation going. When the olives are properly fermented, they are packed in a weak salt brine and bottled.
As the olive becomes riper, it develops more oil. Ripe olives are either green or black. Both are picked later than the early light-green olives, but before they turn jet-black, as they do when ready to be picked for their oil. These “ripe’ olives are heated and soaked in lye, then packed in brine. The black color of the “ripe” olive is developed during the lye treatments. Between treatments, the olives are exposed to the air to develop the characteristic dark color.
If the olive is left on the tree until it is fully ripe and ready to be pressed for oil, it turns jet black. If olives are to be used for eating, they are picked and mixed with salt. This removes some of the bitterness and most of the moisture. They are often packed in oil or eaten after being dipped into oil.
Go get the jar of olives while I mix the martinis.
