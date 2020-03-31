Next Wednesday evening, April 8, will be the start of the Jewish Passover, a weeklong celebration. Usually, it occurs around the same time as the Christian Holy Week and Easter.
The first night of the Passover centers around a meal called the Seder. It begins and ends as a religious service conducted at the family dinner table. In miniature, and with foods as symbols, the Seder commemorates the flight of the Jews from Egypt and the deliverance of the Jewish people from Pharaoh’s cruel and oppressive rule.
In all of Jewish writings and worship, there is nothing to compare with the Seder. The Last Supper in the New Testament was a Seder meal, as it occurred at that time of year. It was held in the upper room of a Jewish temple on a hill in Jerusalem. (I visited it when I was there years ago. The room was painted a horrible shade of green.)
Since the Seder is so important in Jewish worship, it has its own prayer book, called the Haggadah. In addition, special to the Seder, there is a rule that requires special Passover utensils and china be used. (My grandmother, who was not very religious, was always happy when it was time for Passover. Then she could, with clear conscience, replace all of the chipped and broken household dishes.) The house also receives a spic-and-span cleaning for the holiday.
By early morning of the Seder, the house had to be purged on every speck of food from the past year, because it could be contaminated with bread or breadcrumbs. During Passover, any foods resembling bread or flour are forbidden. In addition, five grains — wheat, barley, spelt, rye and oats — are forbidden.
The only grain product allowed during the Passover holiday is the unleavened, flat bread called matzo. It is a reminder of the Jews’ haste to flee Egypt, as they did not have time for bread to rise and be baked to be taken on the journey.
Matzo is a flat, corrugated cracker that can be made with or without eggs. It is even sometimes covered with chocolate. In today’s economy, matzo products are baked by professionals, often in special bakeries.
The recipe for matzo is very simple. Flour and water are mixed; the dough is rolled out flat, cut into fairly large pieces, and then baked until lightly browned. All of this must be done within 18 minutes after the flour is moistened. After 18 minutes have passed, according to the rabbis, the yeast in the flour will begin to ferment, making the matzo not useable.
Matzo is used not only by itself as a form of bread, but also in cooking. Ground matzo, in the form of matzo meal, is the main ingredient in matzo balls for soup. Matzo meal is also used in baked goods, such as cookies and cakes. A sort of pancake is made with matzo meal, egg and milk and, when fried, becomes a substitute for regular pancakes. Matzo soaked in water or stock is used as a substitute for lasagna noodles.
According to Western Christian belief, matzo was the bread used by Jesus in the Last Supper as he and his disciples were celebrating Passover. At that time, the Seder occurred on the day of the Last Supper. Communion wafers used by Roman Catholics for the Eucharist are flat and similar to matzo.
In addition to matzo for the Seder meal, there is a special plate (Seder plate) with six indentations for foods that commemorate the exodus from Egypt. These foods are as follows:
1. A roasted lamb bone, signifying the special sacrifice by the Jews on the eve of their exodus from Egypt.
2. A hard-boiled egg, signifying holiday offerings in the days of the Holy Temple.
3. Bitter herbs, signifying the bitterness of slavery in Egypt.
4. Haroset, a paste made with tart apples, nuts and wine, which represents the mortar and bricks made by the Jews when they were slaves of the Pharaoh.
5. Parsley dipped in salt water, which represents the tears and pain felt by the Jewish slaves in Egypt.
6. Horseradish, which signifies the harshness of life for the Jews in Egypt.
We hear the term “kosher” when referring to Jewish food. What does it mean? It means “fit to eat,” according to Jewish dietary laws, which go back to ancient Jewish traditions and commentaries by Jewish scholars. Most of the complexity of these laws applies to animal meat, but also to seafood and dairy products.
Kosher meat comes from an animal that chews its cud and has split hooves, such as cows, sheep and goats. No pigs. Most fowl is kosher. All animals must be slaughtered according to Jewish laws. There is no pork and no shellfish in a kosher diet.
All foods containing milk are considered dairy. The milk must come from a kosher animal.
“Pareve” denotes food that is neither meat nor dairy, such as eggs, fish, fruit, vegetables, grains, pasta, coffee and tea.
To further clarify the meaning of kosher, all fresh fruits and vegetables, unprocessed grains and cereals, milk and dairy products, eggs from kosher fowl, all fish with fins and scales, meat of cud-chewing animals and most domestic fowl are kosher.
Not kosher are cud-chewing animals and those with cloven hooves, including pigs and rabbits. Shellfish and eels, as well as monkfish and sharks, are not kosher.
Then there are rules of how to keep a kosher kitchen. One rule is that milk and meat must be kept separate; there is no mixing of meat and dairy products.
Have you ever eaten Kugel? It is a baked noodle pudding, full of raisins and spices, that is served as dessert. I love pasta, and this is my grandmother’s recipe. There are many variations, some of which include chunks of apple instead of raisins. This recipe may be cut in half and baked in an 8-inch square pan.
Kugel (Noodle Pudding)
» 1 gallon water
» 1 teaspoon salt
» 12 ounces wide egg noodles
» 6 eggs
» 1 cup large-curd cream-style cottage cheese
» 1 cup milk
» Two 3-ounce packages cream cheese, softened
» ⅓ cup sugar
» 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
» ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
» 1 cup golden raisins
» 4 tablespoons butter, melted
Bring 1 gallon of water and salt to a boil in a 6-quart stockpot over high heat. Stir in noodles. Cook until tender, 6 to 7 minutes. Drain and place in a large mixing bowl.
Beat egg, cottage cheese, milk, cream cheese, sugar, vanilla and spices with an electric mixer or food processor until smooth. Add to noodles, then add raisins and mix well. Pour into well-oiled 13-by-9-by-2 inch baking dish. Drizzle with melted butter.
Bake in a preheated oven until a knife inserted off center comes out clean, 30 to 40 minutes. Cool on wire rack. Serve warm or cold.
Happy Passover.
