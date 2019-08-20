It used to be that if a vegetable accompanied a meat dish, it was frequently peas and carrots. This was particularly true after the perfection of frozen vegetables by Birdseye in the late 1920s. Regardless of whether the meal was a hot school lunch, a banquet for business associations, or even a fancy dinner party, peas and carrots were part of the menu.
Peas and carrots have been part of man’s diet since the Bronze Age. They both originated in Western Asia, specifically Afghanistan. No wonder, since they “grew up” together, that they eventually were cooked and eaten together.
In addition to Afghanistan, early traces of peas have been found in and near lakes in Switzerland. These date back about 10 to 12 centuries. Food historians feel very fortunate to find any record of vegetables that were consumed in the Dark Ages.
There is only one edible pea species, but there are several hundred varieties. The field pea is no longer considered to be one for human consumption and is grown only for livestock fodder. Many botanists believe that this field pea is not really a wild pea, but one that was formerly cultivated in vegetable gardens.
A truly wild pea is almost impossible to find these days. Early traces of peas have been carbon-dated in the prehistoric lake dwellings at Herzogenbuchsee, Switzerland, at about 900 years before the birth of Christ. Food historians tell us that this is the oldest record for any vegetable that is still consumed with a measure of relish today.
The peas favored by early humans were far from the kind we have now. The earliest peas were as large as marbles, and probably as tasty. Archaeologists believe that they were always roasted and peeled (like chestnuts) before they were eaten.
Uncultivated peas grew in bogs and rambled rather than climbed, which made picking them a considerable chore. But they must have been worth the trouble, for in time they were planted and tended as crops.
From Switzerland to India is no short distance, but pea seeds migrated there and flourished in the cool climate of India’s Himachal Pradesh. However, the cultivated peas that were eaten in India and later in Greece and Rome were dried and involved lengthy cooking.
For centuries, a tender pea, straight from its green pod, was regarded to be a near-lethal pellet and was dried to cure it of its “noxious and stomach-destroying canker.” Farmers in Rome often left green peas on the vine in their fields to supposedly kill foraging rabbits. The rabbits had better sense than the farmers and flourished instead.
Dried peas in Roman times were a household staple; they were cooked for hours into a thick gruel that was splashed with olive oil and vinegar and eaten for breakfast. This brings to mind “Pease porridge,” which according to the old English nursery rhyme, stayed in the pot until nine days old. That recipe was a staple of western Europe in one form or another for more than 500 years.
It was a Frenchman, a gardener named Michaux, who convinced the world that green peas were not only edible, but were delectable. In the 16th century, he developed a hybrid pod that climbed on trellises and grew sweeter and more tender with each foot of elevation.
These legumes, at first known as “miches” (small lumps) in honor of their developer, eventually received a more generic name, “vert pois” (green or garden peas), and became the rage in France.
It is not clear when peas were first grown and eaten in England. Most food historians say that some pea varieties were imported during the reign of King Henry VIII in the early 1500s. During the reign of Elizabeth I, peas were brought to England from Holland. They were regarded as great treats because they came from so far away and cost so much.
England grew and still grows excellent peas, since this vegetable thrives where summer temperatures are cool and where there is much moisture. Dried or split peas, made into “pease porridge hot or cold,” as per the nursery rhyme, were for years the basic staple of the English diet.
According to food historians, the first peas in the New World were planted by Christopher Columbus in 1493. This new vegetable was enthusiastically accepted by the Indians. The Spaniards found peas growing in New Mexico in 1540, attesting to the fact that peas must have traveled from Florida or Mexico with migrating Indians.
Jacques Cartier’s report that Indians were growing peas in 1535 where Montreal now stands seems unlikely. Cartier’s description better fits beans, which were unknown in Europe at the time. However, by the early 1600s, peas were being grown in Virginia and New England. “A store of green peas ... as good as ever I eat in England,” reported the Rev. Francis Higginson of the Plymouth Colony in 1629.
Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe annually had a friendly contest to determine whose garden peas were the first to ripen. At that time, “a mess” of tender young peas was a sure sign that summer had arrived. At one time Thomas Jefferson had 30 varieties of peas in his garden, as it was his favorite vegetable.
A cup or more of cooked peas is a nice and colorful addition to the following Mexican-style recipe.
South-of-the-Border Chicken
» 1 teaspoon chili powder
» ½ teaspoon Mexican seasonings
» 4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
» 1 tablespoon olive oil
» 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
» 1½ cups canned or frozen corn
» ¾ cup chunky-style, medium hot salsa
» 1 large tomato, chopped
» 2 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
» ⅓ cup chicken broth
Mix the chili powder and Mexican seasoning and sprinkle over both sides of the chicken breast halves. Heat the oil in a 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Cook the chicken in the oil for 8 to 10 minutes, turning occasionally, until juice of chicken is no longer pink. Do not overcook the chicken.
Stir the remaining ingredients into the skillet. Heat to boiling; reduce heat to low. Place chicken breasts on top of the vegetables. Cover and cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until the vegetables are heated through. Serve with boiled white rice. Serves 4.