Listening to the news last week and hearing that 275 migrant women with their children had been detained near the Mexican border in Las Cruces, New Mexico, sent chills up and down my spine. Although Las Cruces has predominately a Mexican population, it is at the edge of a civilization that existed in what is now New Mexico some 10,000 years ago.
Part of this area has been preserved as a national monument called Bandelier. It is slightly north of Santa Fe and contains both cliff dwellings and adobe huts. Today, small villages of native Indian populations run close to the major highway from Albuquerque to Santa Fe. They retain the lifestyle of their ancestors; I can almost cry when I think about the beauty and charm of these places and the simplicity of the people.
Interspersed among these contemporary people of northern New Mexico, there is evidence everywhere of ancient inhabitants. Many farming communities have potsherds and pit houses that go back to the time of Christ. Careful observation of celestial movements are still used for planting and harvesting of crops, and when there is likely to be a rainfall or major migration of animals.
Within the diverse area of the Southwest, particularly northern New Mexico and Arizona, a variety of lifestyles existed. Some peoples cultivated only limited crops, deriving most of their food from wild plants and animals. Other groups engaged in irrigation agriculture, supplemented by hunting and gathering. Settlement patterns also were diverse.
Of the people living in the northern parts of New Mexico and Arizona, the Pueblos (settlements) suffered the most from the contact with the Spanish. During the 17th century, Spanish missionaries tried to control the Pueblos, and Spanish rulers demanded labor and tribute.
The Hopi people and nomadic tribes were more independent during that time. However in 1846, the United States took control of the portion of the Southwest north of the Rio Grande. Somehow, the Pueblo communities have maintained their way of life. They held on to their system of agriculture, their ceremonial cycle of farming and their social organization of villages, whether adobe or cliff dwellings.
Still central to the lifestyle of these ancient villages (or pueblos) is farming, with the major crop being corn. Other cultivated foods, such as chilies, squash, beans, tomatoes, melons, peaches and apples, are also grown in Pueblo gardens.
Wild plants are gathered and harvested and used as food and medicine, and for spiritual purposes. Game is hunted, and many of the animals, such as buffalo, deer, and elk, are honored at annual Winter Dances. However, with the scarcity of these animals, pork, lamb and beef, all of which were introduced by the Spanish, have become part of the Pueblo diet.
The Hopi people of northern Arizona and New Mexico are known for their blue corn. They still plant fields of corn, with seeds planted 18 inches deep, and are able to produce crops with no irrigation at all. Many traditional corn dishes are prepared today much as they have been prepared for centuries. The Hopi have many terraced gardens growing beans, squash, chilies and tomatoes.
Today, there are also orchards producing apricots, peaches and plums without any irrigation. The Spanish first planted these fruits.
The food traditions of these Native Americans of New Mexico and the Southwest are very much alive today. Each group or tribe practices various farming and planting techniques that have been handed down from generation to generation to suit the environment in which they live. Some foods are prepared as they have been for hundreds of years. Farming knowledge is passed down from generation to generation.
Many native people today still revere corn. Some greet the rising sun every morning with an offering of cornmeal or corn pollen. Words are spoken to acknowledge the new day, and thanks are given for the blessings this day may bring.
Scientists are still determining the actual date of the oldest corn. Many believe that corn was first raised in the Tehuacan Valley in Mexico 5,000 to 7,000 years ago. Gradually, corn traveled the migration route north to the Rio Grande Valley in New Mexico in 700 A.D.
Thus, corn is, and has been for thousands of years, the most important food of Native Americans in that area. Throughout the Southwest, there is a belief among native peoples that it is necessary to sing corn to maturity in order to grow a healthy crop. Today, several varieties of corn are grown and used by Native Americans in the Southwest today.
White corn is a major crop on many reservations and pueblos today. It is used in prayer offerings, and for making hominy and cornmeal flour, which are used in many traditional recipes. Red corn, ranging in color from light red to maroon, is used for baked goods, stews and as a dye. Yellow corn is used in stews and is ground into flour for baking. It is often more easily available than white corn. Then there is also speckled corn, a combination of all colors, used in various cooked dishes.
In the past, in order to survive the long, harsh winters, the Native Americans of the Southwest dried much of the corn harvest to last through two crop-less winters. They would string fresh corn cobs in their husks on long yucca threads and hang them outside for several weeks. Another method of drying corn was to bake the cobs in an earthen oven, which not only dried them, but also enhance the corn’s flavor.
Having lived in New Mexico for eight years, from 2005 to 2013, I can relate to the Native Americans' attitude toward corn. It is a miracle that corn grows at all on some of the mesas. With history going back thousands of years, corn has enabled the native peoples of the Southwest to sustain life and evolve as individual cultures.
The corn plant itself represents the life cycle of the human being, from planting of the seed (birth), to the maturing process, to death. The cornstalk dries in the field, leaving behind new kernels, or new seeds, for future generations. Corn, to the Native Americans of the Southwest, is the essence of life.
I got a great feeling of nostalgia working on this column. I loved living in the Southwest, and all the history and native peoples surrounding that period. I want to go back for a visit soon. Bandelier National Monument, here I come.