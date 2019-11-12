I miss baking, particularly pies. However, for one person, it is not worth the effort. I know, I could freeze baked goods, but they are so much better fresh. Then, there is always the frozen piecrust or puff pastry available in the grocery store. I can almost smell that apple pie baking.
Where did pies originate? I had never heard of them from my grandmother, who was a well-known caterer in Germany. “Pies?” she would say. “No, those apples need a fluffy, light crust to balance the heaviness of the apples and their spices.” An oblong puff pastry would be appropriate, in her opinion — with an open top, or encasing the entire filling.
How long have pies been part of our culinary history? Where did they originate? Like most of our foods, pies, or some form of them, go back a long way.
Although today we take care in producing a perfect pie crust, that was not the case many years ago. The pie crust served as a baking dish, a storage container and a vessel in which to serve the filling. For centuries, the pie crust was the only form of baking container, which meant that everything encased in a crust was a pie.
The problem of cooking meat in a “dough container” was that the dough frequently got burnt. The tasty juices dripped away, making the meat tough and dry. Some clever person solved this problem by wrapping the meat with leaves or mud to preserve the juices. However, since dough seemed like clay or wet mud, people wrapped the meat with dough made from flour and water to preserve the meat juices and prevent burning.
The crust of this medieval pie was formed like a baking dish. This dough crust served as a baking container for hundreds of years. It was used for cooking over an open fire or in a fire oven. The crusts of these medieval pies also served as a carrying case and storage container.
The first pies, called “coffins” — the word at that time meant a box — were meat pies with straight sides, a “floor” and a lid. Assorted meats, sauces and vegetables were baked in a heavy crust, many inches thick, directly in the fireplace or oven. A small pie was known as a tartlet. A tart was an open, shallow pie. These definitions refer primarily to English cooking.
However, historians have recorded that pies can be traced to Egyptians during the New Stone Age, around 6000 B.C. At that time, stone tools were used for grinding grain and shaping dough. These early forms of pies were called galettes and were baked in pottery utensils, so that they were rust free. Wheat, oats, rye or barley would be used to make the dough, and honey was the basis of the filling.
According to paintings on the tomb walls of the pharaohs, around 1200 B.C., nuts, honey and fruits were incorporated in the pastry dough. This tradition of adding to the pastry dough was expanded by the Greeks, who claimed that they originated pie pastry.
The Romans, after sampling pies as a delicacy, took home the pastry recipe. Pies with various meat and fish fillings became a Roman meat course; pies with fruit or custard fillings were served as dessert.
Pies with various fillings became common fare in Europe around the mid-1500s. However, English women were baking pies long before the settlers came to America. The pie was an English specialty unrivaled in other European cuisines. Two examples of English meat pies are shepherd’s pie and cottage pie. Shepherd’s pie was made with lamb and vegetables, and cottage pie was made with beef and vegetables. Both were (and still are) topped with potatoes, preferable mashed.
The Pilgrims brought their favorite family pie recipes with them to America. The colonists, in making their pies, adapted to the ingredients and baking techniques available in the New World. At first, they baked pies with berries and fruits, which were pointed out to them by Native Americans. Colonial women used round pans, made by local blacksmiths, to stretch the ingredients. They also baked shallow pies.
By the late 1600s, pioneer women often served pies with every meal, making pies a cornerstone of American cooking. With food at the heart of gatherings and celebrations, pie baking became an important item in contests at county fairs. Picnics and church social events were not complete without an array of pies. As settlers moved westward, pies were adapted to changing conditions and ingredients.
Sadly to say, the first celebrations of Thanksgiving in 1621 did not feature pumpkin pie. The Pilgrims had brought their meat-based pie recipes and were not familiar with pumpkins. Pumpkin pie was first mentioned in an English cookbook of 1675. It really was not a pumpkin pie, as it used British spiced and boiled squash.
The saying “as American as pie” is not really true. Like many traditions, apple pie came originally from England. The crust was not edible, but people liked the filling. Since the early days of America, many, many pie recipes have been developed and new ones are constantly being added.
I like pecan pie, particularly at this time of year. This version is not overly sweet. You may add ¼ cup bourbon to the filling for an extra flavor.
Pecan Pie
» 4 tablespoons butter or margarine, at room temperature
» ¼ cup sugar
» ¼ cup light brown sugar
» 1 cup light corn syrup
» 3 eggs
» 1 ½ cups pecan halves
» Pastry for 9-inch pie (recipe follows)
Cream the butter and the two sugars in a medium-size bowl until light and fluffy. Add the syrup and beat well. Then add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Fold in the pecans.
Pour the filling into the prepared pie shell and bake in a preheated 350 degree F oven for 50 minutes, or until a knife inserted halfway between the center and the outside of the filling comes out clean. Serves 6 to 8.
Pastry
» 1 cup all-purpose flour
» 3 tablespoons butter or margarine
» 3 tablespoons solid vegetable shortening
» 3 to 4 tablespoons ice water
Place the flour in a bowl. With a pastry blender, cut in the butter and shortening until the solids are the size of very small peas. Fluff the mixture with a fork. Add the ice water, one tablespoon at a time, tossing the mixture with the fork until the dough sticks together and can be formed into a ball. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for at least one hour.
Remove dough from the refrigerator, place on a floured board, and roll 1 inch larger in diameter than the top surface of the pie pan. Place dough in pie pan; crimp the edges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.