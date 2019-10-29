The other day, I found a little girl in tears at the grocery store. ”But, it’s not too big, and I want it,” she said to her mother between sobs. She was pointing to a rather large pumpkin that was for sale. After she stopped crying, she selected a slightly smaller pumpkin, which would fit better on their front porch.
The end of October would not have the traditional Halloween festivities without a pumpkin, pumpkin soup or a pumpkin pie. Pumpkins have been a way of American life since the Pilgrims’ second Thanksgiving in 1623.
However, the pie was very different than the one we know now. The pumpkin was cleaned, as you would for a jack-o-lantern, and filled with milk, eggs, spices and maple syrup. When it was baked, the filling turned into a tasty custard. The first American cookbook by Amelia Simmons gave two recipes for pumpkin pies. Other writings of the times gave recipes for pumpkin beer, pumpkin soup and roasted pumpkin seeds for a snack.
When European explorers first came to the New World they found Native Americans eating all kinds of squashes, but pumpkin was the favorite. The European men thought the pumpkin to be a form of a giant melon. They were partly right, as the pumpkin belongs to the family Cucurbitaceae, which includes cucumbers, gherkins and melons.
The wild ancestor of the great orange vegetable goes back to the Aztec, Incan and Mayan peoples, who enjoyed eating the rich seeds. The pumpkin eventually spread north and was common by the time of European exploration. Pumpkins were taken back to Europe, but the pumpkin remained strictly an American vegetable.
The Indians boiled and baked pumpkins, and then made them into soup. They also dried and ground pumpkins into meal. The meal, almost like flour, was used to make breads and puddings. The Indians cut pumpkins into rings and hung them to dry so as to have them throughout the winter.
The uses that the European-Americans found for pumpkin in the old days were wonderfully varied and formed a basic part of the American diet. The pumpkin was among the most common foods of the American settlements, with many folk verses attributed to it. Pumpkins became the basis of puddings, custards and pies. They were eaten morning, noon and night.
Over time, newer uses for pumpkins became common. These were pumpkin-filled ravioli, pumpkin-black bean soup, and pumpkin ice cream. Mini-pumpkins were used to serve pumpkin bisque at upscale restaurants. However, many of the traditional uses of pumpkins remain.
A typical way in which an early New England housewife cooked pumpkin is as follows: The housewife first cut the ripe pumpkin into slices and then into dice. She filled a large pot with two or three gallons of water, added the pumpkin pieces and stewed them over a gentle fire all day. As the pieces of pumpkin sank and became mushy, she added more pumpkin. No more liquid was added.
When the pieces of pumpkin were soft enough to look like baked apples, butter and a little vinegar were added, along with some spices, such as ginger. The ginger makes the pumpkin tart like an apple, and a good accompaniment for fish and flesh.
In the mountains of Virginia, dried pumpkin was a substitute for molasses. Pumpkin pie also was associated with Thanksgiving. One year, when a Connecticut town could not get the molasses needed for the pie in time for Thanksgiving, the holiday was delayed.
Americans have always loved pumpkin pie. The poet James Greenleaf Whittier asked, ”What moistens the lip and what brightens the eye? What calls back the past, like the rich pumpkin pie?”
Food historians tell us that the first New England pumpkin pie was made by cutting off a slice from the top of the pumpkin, taking out the seeds and filling the cavity with milk and spices. Maple syrup or some natural sweetener was added, and the whole pumpkin was baked.
An old verse tells us the ways early settlers used pumpkins: “For pottage, and puttings, and custard and pies. Our pumpkins and parsnips are common supplies. We have pumpkin at morning and pumpkins at noon. If it were not for pumpkins, we should all be undoon.”
I use canned mashed pumpkin as a basis for soup. Add some light cream to the canned pumpkin, along with some curry powder, for an easy hot soup.
My favorite Pumpkin Pie recipe includes some sour cream in the filling, to cut the richness of the pumpkin flavor, and some walnuts to provide some contrast.
Pumpkin Pie
Filling
» 1¾ cups canned pumpkin
» 3 eggs
» 1½ teaspoon ground ginger
» 1 teaspoon nutmeg
» 1 teaspoon cinnamon
» ⅓ cup molasses
» 1 tablespoon light brown sugar
» ½ cup whipping cream
» 1 cup sour cream
» ¾ cup small walnut pieces
» Pastry for single crust pie
Mix the pumpkin, eggs, ginger, nutmeg and cinnamon into a smooth texture in a medium-size bowl. Add the molasses, sugar, whipping cream and sour cream and blend well.
Roll out the pastry dough to fit a 9-inch pie pan. Fit the dough into the pan and flute the edges. Pour the pumpkin filling into the pie shell and bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 50 to 55 minutes, or until the filling is set and a knife inserted toward the center comes out clean. Cool before serving. Serves 8.
Pastry
» 1 cup all-purpose flour
» 3 tablespoons butter or margarine
» 2 tablespoons solid vegetable shortening
» 3 to 4 tablespoons ice water
Place the flour in a bowl and cut in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add the water, a tablespoon at a time, and stir with a fork until the dough can be formed into a ball. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and chill for at least 1 hour.
