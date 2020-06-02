I love to travel, and over the past 35 years, I have seen most of the world. I have been to Africa, Asia, South America and most of Europe. I even spent one Christmas Day in Antarctica. Boy, was it cold! Now, I, like so many others, have to stay home due to the virus. But this too, shall pass.
For now let’s take a trip together — one that Allan and I seriously considered at one time. It was a train trip from Mongolia across part of the Silk Road (also known as the Spice Road) and ending in Moscow. Allan had a great interest in trains, but decided 10 days on an old train and an unsteady ride on a camel was a bit much.
So, let’s you and I take that exotic trip (via armchair and a glass of iced tea or wine) and experience what thousands did centuries ago in search of spices. We will go back in history to establish some of the first spice trades. Although the days of fighting over spices are now over, today, spices still play a significant role in the economy of the world.
Spices were important from their earliest history. The Egyptians used herbs and spices for embalming, for body ointments and to fumigate their homes. The Ebers papyrus, a medical document of about 1550 B.C. stated that anise, caraway, cassia, cardamom, mustard, sesame, saffron and other aromatics were used by the Egyptians. Frankincense, a resin from trees that grew on the Arabian Peninsula, was transported by donkey along a trail from the South Arabia coast north to Mecca.
Spices were frequently mentioned in the Bible as valuable commodities. For centuries, Arabs acted as middlemen in the trade with Asia and Africa. They were in an excellent location to preserve the secret of the spices. Alarming tales about the locations of spices discouraged buyers and explorers from finding the sources of supply.
The Phoenicians distributed spices around the Mediterranean until Tyre, the great commercial center, fell to Alexander the Great in 332 B. C. Then various sea and land routes had as their final destination the present-day Middle East and Egypt.
The Romans started sailing to India from Egypt in the first century AD. The voyage was hazardous and took two years until a Greek sailor discovered the monsoon winds. Then ships sailed to India with the southwest monsoons from April to October and returned from October to April, when the winds blew in the opposite direction. Thus, the journey took less than a year. The Romans brought back fabulous cargoes and quickly became extravagant users of spices for perfumes, cosmetics, medicine and cooking.
At about the same time, in the first century A.D., the overland route from China, known as the Silk Road, came into use. It started from the Chinese city of Chang’an (Xian) and led west avoiding the Himalayas, then across Persia and the Fertile Crescent to the Mediterranean. Sometimes the routes varied slightly, depending on the political stability of the area and the taxes levied on the caravans.
By the second century, the Han emperors of China extended their control of central Asia far enough to police the roads. Then merchants traveled regularly in relative safety, carrying silks, jewels, cassia, cumin and ginger to Rome. These land and sea routes continued in use for centuries. Even today, China is trying to resurrect the Silk Road in partnership with the countries along that road.
Pepper was the most popular Asian spice in Rome, followed by ginger and turmeric. Apicius wrote that most of the early Roman recipes in the first century included a range of spices to aid digestion, preserve food and enhance its flavor.
As the Roman Empire extended across the Alps, the inhabitants of northern Europe acquired the taste of spices, too. By the time the Goths laid siege to Rome in 408 A.D., they knew the value of silks, as well as pepper and other spices. The fall of Rome two years later marked the end of the Western empire. Constantinople became the capital of the eastern empire, and trade routes grew around that city. About the same time, cloves and nutmegs found their way to the West, probably taken first to India and then to Constantinople.
Time out for another glass of tea or wine. We are just really getting started on the spice trade.
The flow of goods from East to West, mainly spices and silk, dwindled by the time the Arabs conquered Alexandria in 641 A.D. The seventh century saw the rise of Islam, and by the eighth century, the Arab Empire had spread from Spain to the borders of China.
For 400 years, there was little direct trade between the Muslim Arabs and Christian Europe. Europe had nothing to offer in exchange for goods from Asia. The few spices that did arrive were found only in the palaces and monasteries.
Monastery accounts give some idea of the spices used in Britain in the Middle Ages around 1350. They recorded purchases of fennel, ginger, saffron, garlic, pepper and cloves. About 100 years later, mace and saffron were added to the list. Pepper and other spices were often used as part payment for rents. Mustard paid for land purchases in France in the 14th century.
Of course, spices were taxed at every opportunity. Merchants of many British towns were forced to pay 10 pounds of pepper as part of a tribute to allow them to trade in London. In 1305, a toll was created to pay for repairs to London Bridge. Pepper, ginger, cloves saffron, cumin and, surprisingly, sugar was accepted as payment.
European trade with the East was reopened by the Crusades in the 11th century. For 200 years, there was a stream of Crusaders and pilgrims to the Holy Land, where they developed a taste for foods of that war climate. Wool clothing, iron and lumber were traded for dates, figs, lemons, oranges, almonds and Asian spices — nutmeg, pepper, mace, cinnamon, cloves and cardamom.
Spices were still very expensive; their use was restricted to the very wealthy, but soon began to spread to the middle class. Trade was not easy. There were many transactions to be negotiated. A consignment of spices passed through a chain of hands when leaving Aleppo, Alexandria or Venice before reaching France, England or Germany. The Italian city-states became enormously wealthy, and there was a great rivalry between Venice and Genoa.
All of this trade became even more exciting with the appearance of Prince Henry the Navigator.
I have got to get another glass of iced tea, or maybe wine, to continue the spice story — next week.
