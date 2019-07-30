Does anybody bake bread nowadays? I used to bake bread years ago simply to keep up with my neighbor, who baked bread almost every other day — just for her husband and herself. She let it rise on top of her water heater in the hall closet. I had the same setup and decided I, too, could bake bread.
I got bored. It took too long.
So, I purchased a bread machine, along with a book of only machine-bread recipes. That was fun. You could put the ingredients in the machine the night before, set the timer and, in the morning, wake up to the smell of freshly baked bread. With jam and a cup of coffee, it was a great way to start the day. Maybe I ought to get the bread machine out of the cabinet in the garage and bake bread again.
Bread has a long, long history, almost as old as civilization. It all started with wheat, a grain that has been grown in Egypt and Mesopotamia since around 1000 B.C.
When man learned to stockpile this grain for later use, he found that when the seeds got wet and sprouted, they were chewable. He later discovered that that this mass of seeds could be pulverized and made into a paste. A batch of this paste, when set over a fire and hardened into a flatbread, kept for several days.
Instead of waiting for time to let the bread dough rise, the Egyptians found that if they saved a piece of dough from a batch of bread and put it into the next days’ dough, their bread would rise. This method of making sourdough bread is still used today.
The Egyptians baked some of the finest bread in the ancient world in cone-shaped ovens. Flattened and probably coarse to today’s taste, the ancient round and triangular loaves of bread of Egypt were improvements over earlier open-air baking.
Bread, the symbol of bounty of the Nile, was cast upon its waters as a tribute to the gods. It was placed in the tombs to feed the departed spirits. Egyptians literally earned their daily bread; workers were given bread at the end of the day as wages.
It also was around 1000 B.C. that a new strain of wheat was developed that became the basis of white bread. Up to 30 varieties of white bread were developed at that time. At the same time, beer bread was developed. The bread was soaked in water, and the liquid, which was slightly sweet and fermented, eventually became beer.
The Greeks picked up the technology for making bread from the Egyptians and eventually spread the art of bread baking in Europe. Bread and wheat became very important in Rome, where they were even more vital than meat.
The Romans developed the circular millstone and enlarged the baking ovens for mass production. The commercial Roman baker in 168 B.C. carefully put his mark on each loaf of bread. The ruins of Pompeii revealed beehive-shaped ovens, as well as the remains of bread baked in them. The Romans preferred a light, white bread, as noted by Pliny, a Roman historian.
In the Middle Ages, bread was commonly baked in the ovens of the lord of the manor for a price. As the cities and the towns grew, trade guilds were established for bakers. Millers and bakers were highly respected, but they also were suspected of taking some of the grain or dough for themselves.
A London baker devised a method of taking dough under the watchful eye of his customers. His kneading board had a small hole in the middle, through which pieces of dough were pulled by a small boy hidden under the table.
The French revolutionists of 1789 cried for bread and received the reply, “Let them eat cake.” In all ages, governments in time of stress have hesitated before taking final, desperate steps to ration bread.
In this country, during the Revolutionary War, bread was such an important part of the diet that the Continental Congress appointed a “Superintendent of Baking in the Grand Army of the United States.” Although latecomers in the long history of bread making, Americans were fast to learn. A breakfast menu for first-class passengers, at the height of riverboat luxury, offered a choice of 12 kinds of hot bread. Yet Greece in the second century offered as many as 50 different breads, including a cheese bread.
In 1834, a roller mill was invented to crush grain more rapidly and economically. It used revolving cylinders to completely remove the outer covering and germ of the grain. The customers were happier with this snowy white bread. Millers and bakers found that white flour kept longer. However, it was found that this new process eliminated some of the B vitamins and iron in the flour.
In this country, the first commercial bake shop opened in New Amsterdam (New York) in 1648. By the 1700s, every town in the East large enough to have an inn also had a baker. At that time, there was strict price regulation by local governments based on the kind of bread (rye, wheat or coarse) and its weight. Eight pounds was the standard weight of a loaf of bread as fixed by law.
Government officials were very watchful of the baking industry. Bakers often were required to initial their loaves, so that if the weight was short, they could be reprimanded. This was a carry-over from England, when London bakers cheated so consistently that they were made to give 13 rolls to the dozen. Hence, baker’s dozen.
In Philadelphia, one of the duties of the mayor was the weighing of the bakers’ loaves of bread once a month. In New York, a law was passed that forbade a baker to sell sweet cakes unless he also had a variety of breads for sale.
The baker also had other jobs. If the wigmaker had trouble curling hair that he had set on curlers, he sent it to the baker. At the bake shop, the wig was encased in rye dough and baked. Afterwards, the dough was broken away to reveal the set curls. While the baker might set wigs, he did not bake pies. That was the job of the piewoman.
Still thought of as the “staff of life,” for centuries bread has been used in religious ceremonies. Even the Lord’s Prayer requests that God “give us this day our daily bread” — meaning not merely loaves, but moral sustenance.