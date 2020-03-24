I have had a great interest in tableware since I was in a related business for years. Any pretty china pattern, elegant cutlery pattern, or exquisite table linens can start my fantasy going. Should I use that blue and white china for an informal meal, or maybe a ladies' luncheon? What type of glassware would accompany this china? What about the cutlery — wooden-handled knives or silver? Each of these table items has its history.
By the mid to late 1700s, the American colonies had become stabilized into an independent country. Both city and country life had settled down to normal routines, even though there was fighting on several fronts. The task of eating had become civilized.
In the years following the Revolution, food was abundant in this country. The meals were plain, but substantial. A farmer’s dinner customarily came out of the dinner pot — the common boiled dish of salt pork or beef with cabbage and turnips, topped with Indian pudding. This one-pot meal was usually cooked in the fireplace. Eating was not a fancy activity.
Knives and forks were in universal use by 1770, and the question was not whether to have them but how to handle them. Two-tined forks appeared long before three-tined ones. However, both were used well into the 19th century. For everyday use, the handles were wood, bone, bone stained green, or maybe even ivory.
It was an elegant table, like President George Washington’s, that had silver-handled knives and forks. Both tines and knife blades were steel. A good housewife could keep them clean and shining by plunging them up and down in a bucket of damp sand mixed with chopped straw.
No one worried about which fork to pick up first at the table. There was only one fork, at the left of the plate, with its tines turned down. On the right of the plate was the knife. An experienced diner picked up the knife and dug in. How else would he or she have eaten those peas? After all, the rounded blade of the knife was designed for that purpose. It also was good for scooping up the juice of a berry pie. Most people ate with their knifes at that time.
No eyebrows were lifted at such behavior until well into the 19th century. At that time, the silver four-tined fork came on the dining scene. A young female English woman who was traveling with her husband wrote home that most upper-class American diners ate with their knives.
Glass did not appear on the average American table until the first quarter of the 19th century. At that time, glass could be had if one could afford it. The merchant who sold “crockery” also sold glassware, which, like his earthenware, came from England or Ireland.
However, there was little need for glass on the average country table. Cider was the drink for both adults and children — morning, noon and night. It never tasted better than out of a wooden “noggin,” a pewter tankard, or a “pottle-sized” (2-quart) mug.
A man’s social standing and his pocketbook could be judged by what he drank. For example, the man of substance who built a handsome mansion in town had acquired his taste and fashion in the metropolitan centers like Boston and Williamsburg. He also had the finest accessories in his dining room. On his side board stood decanters of wine, wine glasses and tumblers, both pint and half-pint sizes.
At the beginning of the 18th century, England and Ireland were sending hundreds of thousands of drinking glasses to this country. However, there had been some efforts at making American glass in Pennsylvania. The invention of the pressing machine made it possible to produce glass in great quantity and cheaply. Boston and the Sandwich Glass Company began to produce everyday glass items in 1830. Now even the farmer’s wife could have glass for her table.
According to one description of a late 1700s dining table, the Rev. Lyman Beecher wrote, “We had wooden trenchers first, then pewter, and finally earthenware.” After independence in 1783, goods from overseas began to arrive. Cream-colored earthenware, primarily from Wedgwood in England, graced many New England tables. Southern homes opted for Chinese blue and white china that came as a result of American trade with China.
A set of Chinese export porcelain (primarily blue and white) was something to boast about and display proudly. It was quite the custom to let it be known to your guests how much the china cost. In the 1780s, just after the close of the Revolutionary War, a set of Chinese blue-and-white china had a price tag of $250. A few years later, after the War of 1812, the same set was only $30.
With the lucrative Chinese trade, “blue and white” took over practically every family tabletop in the country for 40 years or more. However, in the last decade of the 18th century, English blue transfer-printed china took over the monopoly. It was not long before English and other European china manufacturers took over the fine china trade. European-printed china in various colors made dinnerware more affordable.
In an advertisement of 1816, the Connecticut Convent newspaper announced a shipment of blue-and-white china had arrived from England. The set included 146 pieces and was a brand-new pattern never seen on these shores before. Merchants were always cautious about advertising a new pattern for fear that a competitor also might have or have had it.
As more and more porcelain factories came into being in Europe, the variety of dinnerware available in this country grew by leaps and bounds. Having been in that business at one time, I still love all of my many sets of china.
